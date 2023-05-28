Garlic against pests: A natural pesticide

Every gardener faces pesky pests, but luckily there are many ways to combat them. However, if you want to avoid chemical pesticides, this does not mean that the invaders can settle in your garden. However, not every natural method is suitable for every pest and finding the right one can be difficult. An interesting and effective means of pest control is garlic. Here’s how to use garlic against pests and what species it keeps away.

Garlic against pests: how to use the natural pesticide in the garden

Garlic is not only a versatile plant, but also a very effective and all-natural pest control agent according to numerous studies. When insects and other pests are tackling the plants and flowers you’ve been growing for months, it’s time to use garlic to protect your garden.

Which pests can be repelled with garlic?

Garlic can repel most flying or crawling insects. It has been found to be particularly effective against aphids, mites, caterpillars, beetles, slugs, mosquitoes and flies.

It doesn’t kill pollinators, but it can stop them from passing. That’s why you should avoid applying it directly to the flowers of the plants, so as not to disturb the beneficial insects.

Making natural pesticide from garlic

Garlic can be used in a variety of ways to control pests, but the most common method is to make a garlic spray.

What do you need for this:

2-3 garlic bulbs

1 liter of water

cheesecloth

glass jar

Manufacturing:

First, separate the toes, but don’t peel them.

Place them in a food processor, add 250ml water and chop well.

When well mashed, add the remaining water and place the mixture in a blender to puree until completely liquid.

Filter the mixture through cheesecloth to catch any garlic bits and pour the solution into a glass jar.

Use anti-pest solution by diluting 1 part with 10 parts water and pour into a spray bottle.

If you want to increase the effectiveness of this mixture, you can also add additional home remedies such as neem oil, mint, dish soap or chili.

First test the spray on a small part of your infested plant and leave it on for 24 hours. If there are no signs of damage such as yellowing or browning of the leaves, you can treat the whole plant. Spray the leaves and the stems and repeat the process every two weeks.

Garlic against pests as a companion plant

Another way to use garlic against pests is to grow it as a companion plant to other fruits and vegetables. And the best part is that not only does it keep bugs like aphids, spider mites and snails away, but it can also keep some weeds at bay and encourage pollination.

It can be particularly helpful when planted near fruit trees and makes a good companion plant for tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, kale, collards, cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, turnips and turnip greens. Garlic keeps cabbage whites, aphids, nightshades, and other pests away from these plants.

Although garlic is useful for many plants, it should not be planted near legumes, peas and potatoes.

Soil treatment with garlic

Another pest you can get rid of with garlic are cutworms. If you’ve noticed these in your garden, use the natural remedy.

Crush a handful of fresh garlic cloves and sprinkle them in the soil around the affected plants. The smell is said to effectively ward off the intruders. This method is also very effective against beetles, ants and snails.

If you spot mole holes anywhere in your yard, stuff in some chopped garlic cloves to drive them away. Moles hate the smell so much that they will immediately look for another place to live.

What are the benefits of using garlic against pests?

Garlic offers many benefits that other herbicides do not have.