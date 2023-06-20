Home » Garmin Forerunner 55 at HISTORIC LOW on Amazon: put a BELVA on your wrist
Garmin Forerunner 55 at HISTORIC LOW on Amazon: put a BELVA on your wrist

Garmin Forerunner 55 at HISTORIC LOW on Amazon: put a BELVA on your wrist

Garmin is a company that develops commercial and aviation technologies for GPS, but is well known to the general public for that product line conceived essentially for outdoor life, and therefore to allow its customers to make the most of the time available to them to live their passions to the fullest. From this point of view, his works are highly appreciated smartwatch, designed to be out of the box, defy the elements and last longer. Among these, certainly the model Garmin Forerunner 55 (Whitestone)currently in offer on Amazon for €135 (discount of more than 32%) is among the most popular.

Garmin Forerunner 55 (Whitestone)

The discount of this excellent model from the Garmin series comes from the combination of a 35% cut on the list price plus an automatic further saving of over €6 at check-out. Going back to talking about the smartwatch itself, we are faced with a device built with the usual attention to detail and quality of the well-known company.

The strong point of the device are obviously the many health and workout monitoring functions. This model includes built-in GPS and heart rate, providing everything you need to know during your rides: time, distance traveled, pace, instantaneous heart rate and heart rate zones. Plus, with training plans included thanks to the feature Garmin Coach you can create personalized training tables for each type of runner.

Garmin Forerunner 55 also has several advanced features, including an AI learning about you and gets to suggest, every day, a personalized workout based on the data recorded during previous workouts, on your shape, sleep patterns and estimated recovery times. In short, a smartwatch bomb that you can’t miss at these figures: just 135€ on Amazon (over 32% discount). Shipments are safe fast and free managed by Prime.

