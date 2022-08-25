Since I bought the Amazfit Huami GTS 3 and used it for 8 months, I found that it lacks the two functions I need most, listening to music and electronic payment, so I have been looking for a smart watch that can make up for these two. Then I found the GARMIN VENU 2 PLUS fashion smart watch, which completely meets my needs, but the price has tripled. Finally, I bought it home after I accumulated enough Line Points.

Since my company’s access control can be set to use EasyCard to enter and exit, I have already lost a lot of magnetic cards. I also bought a new model EasyCard at the beginning of this year, but I haven’t been able to sense it recently, so I bought this GARMIN VENU 2 PLUS has the function of supporting EasyCard, which really solved a big problem for me, and what amazed me even more; it can display the balance of EasyCard in real time, which allows me to control when I want to top up. You will know where the pain point is when you refuel the car with the card. The automatic reload function can only store the value once. If you add a dry block of oil, your card will only change to 800 after the automatic recharge of 300 yuan, which will not help you. You save twice to become 1300, so the deduction will fail.

(In other words, why don’t you open your mobile phone EASY WALLET to store the value of EasyCard directly).

The second function I want is to listen to music, GARMIN VENU 2 PLUS supports playing mp3 in the watch memory; offline music supports KKBOX / Spotify / MyMusic, the editor has only used KKBOX; indeed, it is possible to download music through wifi connection mobile phone Offline listening, but I like to listen to very few old Taiwanese songs, and I can’t download podcasts, so in the end I choose to play mp3 with my watch.

Let’s talk about the sensor again. It’s obviously much more accurate than Huami. In the past, Huami would also take into account the vibrations generated when I was commuting by bicycle. Garmin wouldn’t scare me a bit, but The action of washing dishes will be counted in the number of steps just like Huami.

The GPS connection time is 30 seconds to one minute faster than the Huami, and the path GARMIN will be more accurate. I may go to the left and return to the right on the same road. The Huami will drift more exaggerated. GARMIN will display two independently. The path, the degree of drift is much smaller, after all, I am walking on the arcade instead of the road.

(If you have high requirements for GPS, I would recommend you to choose the style of the stopwatch series)

In terms of blood oxygen, GARMIN will require a still state. Relatively speaking, Huami can measure blood oxygen in 45 seconds, but you can measure blood oxygen with no movement of your hand. I will believe the value of GARMIN. When the day drops to 4 days, Huami will not charge once every four or five days.

(At present, I set it to detect blood oxygen only during sleep, which will save power a bit)

Voice control, I like Huami’s voice control function. It can control the functions provided by the watch itself. GARMIN allows you to control the mobile phone through the watch, which is the google voice assistant, but I rarely use the voice assistant function, so I replaced the preset shortcut keys with EasyCard function.

(If GARMIN also follows up with Huami’s voice control function, I think it will attract more users)

Music Garmin This has a built-in speaker, so you can play music directly on the watch. Although the volume is not high, you can still hear it clearly, like when I’m driving while washing dishes, or when I’m relaxing in bed and want to listen to music You can play and receive songs; you don’t need to click the phone over there to be afraid of getting wet, you can also use the watch to connect to the Bluetooth headset to listen to songs while riding.

(It should be noted here that if you use the speaker to play songs, the battery will drop very quickly)

The voice call function, because he has built-in speakers and microphones, he can make calls or answer calls through the bluetooth connection to the mobile phone, but Android only has voice calls and other voices such as LINE cannot be used. But I don’t have an apple phone to test. The microphone and the speaker pronunciation are very clear, but it should be noted that the call process cannot be too far away from the mobile phone and the line will be disconnected.

Another point to note about the call function is that if you connect the Bluetooth headset to listen to music and someone calls you, the headset will stop when you answer the call with the watch, and the sound will come from the watch and not from the Bluetooth headset. The watch answers the call and then uses the bluetooth headset to talk. This is where I misunderstood at the beginning. If there is this function, it will be a big bonus, because if I use the watch to talk on a motorcycle, I must stop to talk on the phone, and I can talk while riding on the bluetooth. The convenience is a lot worse, but it’s not bad when driving and you can talk while driving.

The smoothness of touch is indeed worse than that of Huami. GARMIN provides three physical buttons, so many functions cannot be completed with touch alone. This experience is a bit deductible. If you have touch function, you should let me It is reasonable to use touch to complete all functions, and the physical buttons are just additional, but after a long time, I have to say that the physical buttons will be more intuitive and faster to operate.

As for the software, I was really confused by GARMIN Connect / GARMIN IQ at the beginning. Huami only has one app to update the surface or install other apps, so it is very simple.

GARMIN Connect to see your fitness profile/watch settings

GARMIN IQ face changer app

The Garmin Explore computer application software can also be installed with apps (I later used this to install KKBOX successfully), but why is there no Linux version, I have not used Microsoft for a long time, and I have to open a small laptop to use it.

The price of Garmin watches is not cheap. Relatively speaking, you can buy top Huami watches. However, Garmin has not crashed until now. Huami has been automatically restarted many times. If the rice is supplemented with NFC and provides an easy card, maybe I will not change the brand.

Original URL:

https://www.webteach.tw/?p=5378