Status: 03/01/2023 08:57 The price brakes for electricity, gas and district heating come into effect on March 1st. The consumer advice center gets the first indications of completely excessive March discounts. Patients should pay attention to this.

The applies from March and retrospectively for January and February Energy price cap intended to relieve households. But some are now receiving information letters from their suppliers announcing a massive increase in the discount. The consumer advice center reports on individual cases in which deductions of 1,000 euros and more are to be paid.

“The energy price brakes are intended to relieve the burden on citizens. It is all the more annoying that some providers are obviously trying to cash in and push through completely excessive deductions,” says Ramona Pop, head of the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations. The association will examine this and take action against rip-offs and any illegal practices.

Check letters and discounts and report problems

Consumers should carefully examine the letter and the new deductions and seek advice from the consumer advice centres. Experiences and problems with the energy suppliers can be found via the Consumer appeal online be reported. This can involve incomprehensible information letters, incorrectly calculated discount adjustments or incorrect statements.

The consumer advice center continues to call for saving energy. The price brakes cap 80 percent of the consumption of electricity, gas and district heating compared to the previous year’s consumption, but consumers have to pay the contractually agreed price for the rest, which is usually significantly higher.

