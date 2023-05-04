Gas bills are rising again, up 22.4% in April. The gradual reduction of aid decided by the government is being felt

Access the Premium article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

After three months of cuts the gas bill it starts to grow again due to the April consumption of households on the market protected by tariffs set by the Arera. An announced increase, after the partial reduction in aid envisaged by the latest Bollette decree. And therefore, despite the slight average drop in market prices in April, which yesterday reached their lowest since January 2022, tariffs rise by 22.4% compared to March.

Gas bills on the rise

The good news is that the decline in seasonal consumption will make its effects less felt on the household budget. But consumer associations have nevertheless launched an attack on the government. And the Mef hastened to clarify. The government, a note explained, “continues to constantly monitor the fluctuations in energy prices and the MEF is ready to intervene in support of households and businesses in the event of significant and sudden increases”. One way not to rule out new aid and confirm the building site to trigger the “contribution” on heating from the autumn in the event of the average gas price exceeding 45 euros per megawatt hour (yesterday on the Italian Gme at 42.6 euros). Then the defense on the approved measures: «However», the ministry pointed out, «the latest decree against expensive bills followed, as previously, Arera’s suggestions in the planned interventions».

MODERATE EFFECT

“The increase will probably be little perceived, because it arrives in the period of the year in which the heating is now off and household gas consumption tends to be minimal”, explained Stefano Besseghini, president of Arera, who then added: “We must keep well aware that we have taken the path of a return to normality, in which the energy system is called to balance without recourse to state finances to face the crisis”. In detail, the overall increase for the typical family, explains the Authority, is determined by a slight drop in expenditure for natural gas (-3.1%) and by a drop in the tariff linked to transport expenditure ( -4%), offset however by the increase in general charges for the part linked to the UG2 (+29.5%). In fact, it should be recalled that the Bills decree provided for the reduction of VAT to 5% on gas, eliminating the general system costs for the second quarter and instead easing the reductions relating to the rates of the UG2 discount component, used in the last year to offset the increases. Attention, however, Arera itself clarified, «even in the face of the increase in the bill for the month of April, in terms of final effects, the gas expenditure for the typical family in the rolling year (May 2022 – April 2023) is of 1,532 euros, registering a -3.9% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year». But consumer associations are decidedly less optimistic.

THE EUROPEAN REQUEST

According to Codacons, the increase in bills will cost 235 euros more per year per family, while for the National Consumer Union the return of charges will weigh on a par with a “hidden tax” for 309 euros on an annual basis. Without the reintroduction of charges, the cut in the bill would have been 7.1%. However, it must be said that Europe’s indications on the partners’ public finances require a gradual reduction, up to zero, of aid in the field.

