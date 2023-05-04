Gas bills are rising again, up 22.4% in April. The gradual reduction of aid decided by the government is being felt

Access the Premium article and all the contents of the site
After three months of cuts the gas bill it starts to grow again due to the April consumption of households on the market protected by tariffs set by the Arera. An announced increase, after the partial reduction in aid envisaged by the latest Bollette decree. And therefore, despite the slight average drop in market prices in April, which yesterday reached their lowest since January 2022, tariffs rise by 22.4% compared to March.
Bollette and Ponte decree, the government announces trust: what it means
Gas bills on the rise
The good news is that the decline in seasonal consumption will make its effects less felt on the household budget. But consumer associations have nevertheless launched an attack on the government. And the Mef hastened to clarify. The government, a note explained, “continues to constantly monitor the fluctuations in energy prices and the MEF is ready to intervene in support of households and businesses in the event of significant and sudden increases”. One way not to rule out new aid and confirm the building site to trigger the “contribution” on heating from the autumn in the event of the average gas price exceeding 45 euros per megawatt hour (yesterday on the Italian Gme at 42.6 euros). Then the defense on the approved measures: «However», the ministry pointed out, «the latest decree against expensive bills followed, as previously, Arera’s suggestions in the planned interventions».
MODERATE EFFECT
THE EUROPEAN REQUEST
According to Codacons, the increase in bills will cost 235 euros more per year per family, while for the National Consumer Union the return of charges will weigh on a par with a “hidden tax” for 309 euros on an annual basis. Without the reintroduction of charges, the cut in the bill would have been 7.1%. However, it must be said that Europe’s indications on the partners’ public finances require a gradual reduction, up to zero, of aid in the field.
Read the full article
on The Messenger