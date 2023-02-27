The situation from an economic and energy point of view in Italy and in Europe is certainly not the most prosperous, especially lately.

In fact, expensive energy is spreading throughout Europe, creating no small amount of discontent throughout the continent. It all started precisely when the first conflicts broke out in Ukraine, which led to important consequences at the level of the whole of Europe.

First of all we recall the reckless increase in the cost of food raw materials, such as peanut seed oil and other related products, which have clearly been reflected in a level of inflation in the food sector never seen before.

This was then associated with the increase in the cost of electricity and methane gas, without distinction, which clearly led the main supplier companies (such as Enel Energia for example) to consequently increase the cost of the monthly bills of the power.

This has created a malaise throughout the European continent. Fortunately, the Italian government (as well as that of other European nations) have taken steps quickly, trying to deal with the high energy cost in the best possible way, so as to help the most needy segments of the population.

Useful help and advice

We recall in particular the Aiuti-Bis decree and the Aiuti-Ter decree, which introduced the 150 euro energy bonus deductible directly from the cost of monthly bills, as well as all the tax breaks and deductions aimed at those interested in buying new appliances generation, which by consuming less allow considerable energy savings at the end of the year, since they have a higher energy efficiency class.

Despite all this, however, many families risk falling into poverty, since they are unable to make ends meet, especially when they are made up of 5 or more members and receive only one income. For this reason we have decided to provide you with some useful advice and expedients, so as to save significant amounts of money at the end of the year.

In particular today we will focus on the gas meter, in which the car is essential (by the customer himself, of course), in order to account for real and not fictitious consumption. It is a very quick operation to perform, which allows you to save a lot if done with criterion and intelligence. In our case we advise you to practice the self-reading approximately in the middle of the two-month period. On the bill it is also indicated when to carry out the self-reading, in order to precisely mark how much we have actually consumed in that specific period.

