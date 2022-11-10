Home Health Gas to the stars, the Municipality of Riva prohibits showers in the gym after training – Riva – Arco
Health

Gas to the stars, the Municipality of Riva prohibits showers in the gym after training – Riva – Arco

by admin
Gas to the stars, the Municipality of Riva prohibits showers in the gym after training – Riva – Arco

RIVA DEL GARDA. No post workout shower in municipal gyms. This was decided by the Santi administration, acknowledging the indication issued by the council of autonomies to cope with the energy crisis and the dizzying rise in the price of gas.

The directive of Palazzo Pretorio was delivered in these days to all sports associations of the territory who use the gyms for the mid-week training activity of the youth sectors and of the first teams and to the managers of the “Giacomo Floriani”, “Andrea Maffei” schools, the ENAIP institute in Varone, the institute including Riva 1 and Riva2.

“One of the ways that impact the municipal budget the most and most heavily – they point out from Palazzo Pretorio – concerns the use of gyms for which the use of showers is no longer allowed during training but only for league matches. Therefore – the communication reads – from 1 November and until further notice, it is forbidden to use the showers as described above ». The measure, which in the local sporting context is accompanied by the closure of a structure considered particularly “energy-intensive” such as the Palagarda, should allow savings of between 10-15%.

“This measure is part of a vademecum shared within the council of autonomies – observes the mayor Cristina Santi – A common line for the whole of Trentino, then there will be those who apply it and those who do not. We have decided to adapt because somewhere we have to start without eliminating services or closing structures such as the municipal swimming pool for which we are doing everything to keep it open. It is a correct line of prudence, a line of austerity necessary at the moment ». This provision should be followed in the next few days by others, which have already been announced. Like the turning off of some monuments or that of the lights of the cemeteries when the gates are closed, at 7 pm.

See also  Three astronomical wonders debut this month in the Hudson Valley | Comet | Meteor Shower | Leonard

“Within the Municipality we are also evaluating the possibility of using smart-working for a certain number of employees” anticipates the first citizen. He adds: «If we want to save Christmas and not cut services, we must start somewhere to try to reduce expenses. I think common sense should prevail ».

In the last city council, a budget change of over 800 thousand euros was approved to cover the higher energy costs between now and the end of the year. In the meantime, however, some schools have received reports of conditions that are not exactly ideal for studying and working. To the sudden drop in temperatures in recent daysi did not pay for an adequate heating of the environmentsi of structures, however, dated and not exactly at the forefront in terms of energy saving. Students, professors and staff in the classroom or in the office with 15 degrees and the jacket on, even yesterday. “I have not received any reports to this effect,” said the mayor Santi.

You may also like

In Asti the 20th course on cancer of...

have we all been guinea pigs in the...

Cases of dementia are on the rise –...

A historic turning point: Tuscany establishes the territorial...

Influence 2022, that’s when it will peak

Adb, supportive panettone for a new gym

Alzheimer’s blood test to reveal disease years before...

stop to all movements of animals

Understanding the glycemic load of foods to get...

New virus, deer disease lands in Sardinia: stop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy