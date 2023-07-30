Gasoline goes up. And it is (also) because of Giorgia | The average increase compared to two years ago is 30%

While many Italians are about to leave for the longed-for vacationa cleaver is beating their wallets: it’s the expensive petroltestified by data from the Observatory of prices of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, according to which the average price on the motorway network shot up to 1.982 euros for petrol and 1.847 euros for diesel (data from 8 am on 30 July). Outside the motorway network, the price varies considerably from region to region but in any case and everywhere the increases are noticeable: if we take petrol as a parameter, we are talking about 1.894 euros in Lazio, 1.903 euros in Lombardy, 1.902 euros in Tuscany and so on.

A real bloodletting on the shoulders of the Italians, who have already filled the highways this weekend for the traditional summer exodus and who will reach even more in the coming weeks by car the holiday resorts around the boot. But waiting for them are the prices of the petrol stations along the motorway network which are, traditionally, the highest: the average increase compared to two years ago is over 30%. An incredible figure, especially since along some motorways the prices of some petrol stations, as Assoutenti denounces in one investigation published on Friday, have already exceeded 2.5 euros per liter of petrol served.

So they immediately come to mind early-year controversywhen it was the former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi with a video who made the truth known: with the budget law just approved by the Meloni government, the reduction of excise duties decided by the previous government led by Mario Draghi at the end of March 2022 to counter the surge in prices due to international tensions and in particular to the Russian aggression in Ukraine, it was removed starting from January 1st.

The result was an immediate increase in fuel prices (about 30 cents per liter for petrol), an increase which in these days as we approach the great summer exoduses is being surpassed by new, heavy negative records. The reason for the removal of excise duties? It is worth remembering it, because it is equally scandalous: the gift given at football club for the payment of unpaid taxes, as the former prime minister himself revealed.

It is Matteo Renzi himself this morning who re-proposes that video: “Gasoline hits record prices, almost scandalous. The causes are many. But if it’s true that many prefer to forget, let’s remember that the Meloni government also has its responsibilities. At the beginning of the year, in fact, in the general silence, the Government increased the excise duties. Don’t believe it? Put here my video from January 3, 2023. Then don’t say we didn’t say it. Populists are like this: during the electoral campaign they put on shows, then they get to the government and increase excise duties”.

© breaking latest news

Alessio DeGiorgi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

