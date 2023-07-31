Gasoline increases, sting on holidays

«As punctually occurs every year, on the occasion of the summer departures of the Italians, the petrol and diesel price lists rise sharply – explains the president Carlo Rienzi -. The prices of green cars have returned to the levels of a year ago, but reach peaks of 2.2 euros on the motorway, bringing the cost of a full tank to 110 euros. If we then extend the comparison to the same period of 2021, we discover that petrol and diesel cost about 14% more today, with an increase in costs of over 11 euros for a full tank. Considering that millions of citizens will travel by car over the next few weeks and will have to deal with supplies for the exodus and counter-exodus, the sting will reach the remarkable figure of 800 million euros in terms of increased fuel expenditure compared to two years ago», concludes Rienzi.

