“Gastric bypass and diet weren’t enough. Then, the turning point”

She has struggled with her weight and diet all her life. At 39, she decided to take control of her life and managed to lose 77 kilos. Danika Steward recounted her incredible journey, which allowed her to return to normal life. After dozens of diets in which she lost weight, which then promptly returned to her place, the woman found the “formula” that allowed her to turn around.

The story

Danika has had type 2 diabetes since she was a child. A condition that she made her gain weight. In addition to this, her weight was contributed by the three births, with which she gave birth to her children, “the loves of my life,” she explained. She took the first step towards losing weight with gastric bypass surgery, which allowed her to lose 45 kilos. A joy, however, only momentary. Despite her diet, she has not been able to maintain the weight and has gained weight again.

The drug

In 2022, thanks to her husband’s intuition, she found the way to happiness: a diabetes drug that helped her lose weight. In a short time, together with a healthy diet and training in the gym, she has lost 80 kg. “I’ve never felt so good,” she said. Her hope is that, this time, it’s forever.

