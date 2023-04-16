“Gastric bypass and diet weren’t enough. Then, the turning point”

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.
SPECIAL OFFER
BEST OFFER
ANNUAL
79,99€
19€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
6,99€
€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months
CHOOSE NOW
SPECIAL OFFER
BEST OFFER
ANNUAL
79,99€
11,99€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
6,99€
€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months
CHOOSE NOW
SPECIAL OFFER
Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it
1 Year for €9.99
89,99€
or
€1 per month for 6 months
Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on site and app
- The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
- The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
- The podcasts of our signatures
- Insights and live updates
She has struggled with her weight and diet all her life. At 39, she decided to take control of her life and managed to lose 77 kilos. Danika Steward recounted her incredible journey, which allowed her to return to normal life. After dozens of diets in which she lost weight, which then promptly returned to her place, the woman found the “formula” that allowed her to turn around.
The story
Danika has had type 2 diabetes since she was a child. A condition that she made her gain weight. In addition to this, her weight was contributed by the three births, with which she gave birth to her children, “the loves of my life,” she explained. She took the first step towards losing weight with gastric bypass surgery, which allowed her to lose 45 kilos. A joy, however, only momentary. Despite her diet, she has not been able to maintain the weight and has gained weight again.
The drug
In 2022, thanks to her husband’s intuition, she found the way to happiness: a diabetes drug that helped her lose weight. In a short time, together with a healthy diet and training in the gym, she has lost 80 kg. “I’ve never felt so good,” she said. Her hope is that, this time, it’s forever.
Read the full article
on The Messenger