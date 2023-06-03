Gastric bypass as a last resort: Jan Bahmann reveals if and when the method really …

Bahmann Coaching GmbH

Jan Bahmann is a coach and managing director of Bahmann Coaching GmbH. In close personal cooperation, he helps people to lose weight in the long term – without constraints or sacrifices. In addition to mere weight reduction, his coaching also focuses on building a healthier lifestyle. This is how Jan Bahmann helps his customers to find a whole new attitude towards life. Here you can find out when gastric bypass surgery really makes sense.

The decision for or against a gastric bypass is meaningful and often life-changing for people who are struggling with severe obesity. Finally, surgery can be a way to lose excess weight in the long term and improve one’s health. But when does a gastric bypass really make sense? “The operation is not automatically suitable for everyone who is struggling with being overweight,” says Jan Bahmann from Bahmann Coaching GmbH. “Rather, there are various factors to consider. Before a gastric bypass is considered, for example, the conservative options for weight loss should be exhausted.” As a weight loss coach, Jan Bahmann accompanies his customers to lose weight in the long term and thus achieve their feel-good figure. He knows what really matters. In the following he revealed what gastric bypass surgery is all about, what advantages and disadvantages the surgery has, when it is worth considering and what alternatives there are.

What exactly is a gastric bypass?

A gastric bypass is an operation to treat severe obesity. In this procedure, the stomach is made smaller and the small intestine is rerouted to artificially reduce the amount of food eaten. In most cases, only about three percent of the original stomach volume remains. By reducing the size of the stomach, calorie intake can be significantly reduced and the feeling of satiety can be reached more quickly. At the same time, fewer nutrients are absorbed from food due to the redirection of the small intestine. Basically, a gastric bypass is only considered for people with a body mass index (BMI) of at least 35. Before the operation is performed, certain prerequisites must be met. This includes extensive discussions and numerous preliminary examinations to ensure that potential risk factors are taken into account and possible complications are minimized. For example, certain diseases such as stomach ulcers, diabetes or addictions can lead to problems.

Pros and cons of the surgery

Gastric bypass surgery offers a number of advantages compared to other weight loss methods such as gastric banding or gastric ballooning. By reducing the size of the stomach, weight loss is practically guaranteed because the patient is forced to eat less. As a result, body weight can be reduced by up to 70 percent, which effectively combats complications of obesity, such as high blood pressure or insulin resistance.

However, it is also important to be aware of the possible side effects of the surgery. For example, indigestion, flatulence or abdominal pain can occur because the body can no longer properly absorb the nutrients from the food consumed. The result can be a lack of protein, vitamins, minerals and trace elements. It is not uncommon for this to require lifelong follow-up care and the use of dietary supplements. Another typical side effect of a gastric bypass is the so-called dumping syndrome, which is characterized by dizziness, nausea and sweating after eating. Loss of muscle mass is another possible consequence.

When does a gastric bypass make sense?

Given the numerous risks, the decision to have a gastric bypass should be carefully considered. It is particularly important to check whether all other options for weight loss have already been exhausted. Because: Natural weight loss is often much healthier and easier than undergoing risky surgery. When you have a gastric bypass, you often trade low weight for well-being, health and quality of life. There is also a risk of weakness, fatigue and depression.

A better approach would be professional guidance and a serious effort to achieve weight loss in close personal collaboration. Because: In principle, it is possible for everyone to achieve a normal body weight. An individually adapted concept that takes into account both mental and nutritional aspects can help.

