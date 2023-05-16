Gastric reflux, what to do if it strikes at night: relieve the disorder naturally

Gastric reflux can always take over but when it comes at night it becomes unbearable for rest and also for health.

Who suffers from gastric reflux knows very well that solving it is rather difficult, especially when the situation starts to become chronic. The first thing to do, especially if the question repeats itself frequently and starts to become unbearable, is to contact a specialist for information on the matter, do all the necessary tests and avoid pathologies.

What to do, however, where there were no real ones Health problems? Despite what one might think, it is also possible to combat the discomfort with natural remedies that can help and relieve the disorder immediately.

Nocturnal gastric reflux: how to immediately relieve the problem naturally

The drugs certainly do their duty and, if they are prescribed by the doctor, they are certainly the solution to follow, if there are no particular problems and perhaps this is caused by heavy nutrition, stress and anxiety problems then it is possible to organize differently before rely on medicines.

Nocturnal gastric reflux mainly affects people who have always had stomach problems such as digestive difficulties and acidity. This can manifest itself as pain in the esophagus, problems with the organs during the night, burning and regurgitation and therefore also difficulty sleeping during the night. The first solution to be adopted to ‘fight’ such an unexpected event concerns posture. In fact, there are even pillows that are specifically for reflux, allowing you to raise your head about 15 centimeters from your normal posture. In this way, in fact, the risk is reduced, the discomfort and the pain on the chest is relieved during the night.

The fundamental thing, however, is to always intervene in a natural way, going to work on nutrition. Digestible products are the ideal choice to eliminate the underlying problem, dinner should be eaten early, hours before going to sleep so that the stomach is empty when assuming the position in bed. Adopting healthy habits such as avoiding fatty foods, heavily cooked, avoiding carbonated drinks and alcohol, is essential. Natural supplements can help: ginger, for example, is a natural anti-inflammatory and helps reduce heartburn. They are useful too supplements against anxiety such as chamomile, lemon balm extract and the like which help reduce stress and intervene directly on reflux.

Il nocturnal gastric reflux it can be very obnoxious, forces you to get up all the time not being well rested in the morning and become a huge problem. With these rules, however, a prompt solution is immediately obtained and the quality of life is changed.