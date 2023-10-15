Gastro-intestinal tumors, new more effective therapies. But prevention remains important

Every year, in Italy, approximately 78 thousand people are diagnosed with gastro-intestinal tract cancer. A definition that includes different types of cancer, with different severities: for colorectal cancer, for example, the survival rate five years after diagnosis is 65%. For the stomach, the figure drops to 30%; for cholangiocarcinoma, 15%.

For the pancreas, it is just over 10%. A serious scenario, in short, so much so that the Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) has decided to launch a new national campaign dedicated to patients affected by the most serious forms of these tumors, to underline that the new therapies are improving the expectation of life and to reiterate the importance of prevention: only 3% of these tumors, in fact, are determined by genetic factors, while the majority of them are linked to lifestyle factors, including unregulated eating and alcohol consumption and tobacco, which lead the body towards an inflammatory process that can become carcinogenic. It was discussed at the Salute Festival of the Gedi group with Carmine Pinto, professor and director of the Oncology Institute of the S.Orsola Malpighi Polyclinic in Bologna, and Matteo Fasan, full professor of Pathological Anatomy at the University of Padua.

Prevention: diet and lifestyle

The experts obviously reiterated the importance of prevention: “It is essential”, explained Pinto, “above all to have a balanced life, which means doing physical activity, not drinking alcohol, especially at a young age, not smoking and following a correct diet It doesn’t mean you necessarily have to become vegan, but take care to balance nutrients, avoid excessive consumption of red meat and foods with a high glycemic index and introduce plenty of fruit and vegetables. And remember that smoking and alcohol are bitter enemies of health.” .

In fact, alcohol consumption is linked to 11% of cases of colon cancer, and the increase in the use of spirits by young people has been linked to an increase in tumors of the gastrointestinal tract. Furthermore, some strains of Helicobacter pylori, a stomach bacterium, can enhance the carcinogenic function of acetaldehyde, a component of alcohol. Naturally, tobacco consumption should also be avoided, as it can lead to the onset of cancer not only of the stomach, but also of the lungs and bladder and many other tissues and organs of the body.

More precise and targeted treatments

Fortunately, in recent years research progress has led to significant improvements in both diagnostics and therapies. A promising possibility, as far as diagnostics are concerned, is that of the liquid biopsy, a technique already studied for other types of tumors and less invasive than the traditional biopsy, because it is based on a blood sample rather than on the removal of a fragment of the tumor tissue . From the point of view of treatments, the experts say on the stage of the Festival, we have entered the era of so-called precision medicine, an approach based on so-called predictive biomarkers, molecules that help to establish a “targeted” therapy for the treatment of cancer and reduce side effects.

Other promising results come from trials of new generation immunotherapy and chemotherapy drugs; we must not forget – again – to combine therapies with a correct and balanced diet, since fats and carbohydrates intervene on insulin receptors, which in turn can influence the management and course of the pathology. Good hopes for the future which, however, must not make us lower our guard on prevention: adopting a correct lifestyle and changing harmful habits remains the best way to stay healthy and maximize the effectiveness of therapies.

