Nausea with complete lack of interest in food, persistent vomiting that drains and drains strength, profuse diarrhea, abdominal cramps, sometimes even fever: this is acute gastroenteritis. A disease that is usually viral and self-resolving, but which has a tremendous impact on the well-being of the person, the possibility of attending to one’s daily practices, working days and quality of life. Moreover, it usually occurs in the form of epidemics that simultaneously affect entire families or groups of students or workers, bringing many people to their knees at the same time. The current epidemic of gastroenteritis is supported in particular by the NOROVIRUS, or Norwalk virus, named after the city of Ohio that was the center of a gastroenteritis epidemic in 1968. Isolated and discovered in 1972, they belong to the Caliciviridae family, a single virus Rna strand. Infections caused by Norovirus occur mainly in community settings or in confined environments, such as hospitals, retirement homes, schools, commercial or cruise ships. Not cultivable, until a few years ago it was possible to identify them only by observation with an electron microscope, given their tiny size, or by measuring the presence of antibodies in the blood. Rapid diagnostic tests have been available for about ten years with the use of molecular markers or by means of the Elisa test for the detection of the virus from biological samples. The incubation period is 12-48 hours. The duration of the symptoms is from 12 hours to 3 days. The disease usually heals without complications. Immunity lasts only a few months: therefore, you can always get infected again. Given their persistence and resistance in the environment, Noroviruses are easily spread. Transmission occurs directly from person to person, via orofecal or via aerosol, or via infected water or food, but also by contact with contaminated surfaces. The only form of prevention is the implementation of strict hygiene measures: wash your hands very well before touching food; not to work and especially not to be in contact with food when you are unwell, especially if you are suffering from gastroenteritis, and up to three days after recovery; carefully wash and disinfect all materials and surfaces (tablecloths, napkins, aprons, work towels, utensils) that may have come into contact with an infected person and / or with the virus; use only foods of certain origin, especially in the case of foods that are undercooked, such as seafood or fresh vegetables; eliminate all food supplies that may have been contaminated. For treatment, medications are generally not needed, only rehydration therapy is important to compensate for dehydration resulting from vomiting and diarrhea. Whenever possible, the oral route is to be preferred, because it is more physiological and less invasive, by administering glucosaline solutions, taken in small doses and with high frequency. Fasting and the “blank diet”, once recommended, should be excluded: on the contrary, the diet must remain the same as always, normocaloric and balanced.

Carlo Alfaro