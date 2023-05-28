Gastroesophageal reflux and peptic ulcer: differences and therapies

All gastric pains are not necessarily due to the presence of anpeptic ulcer. In particular, it is frequent the gastroesophageal reflux. To dispel any doubts, it is still advisable to consult a doctor, who will direct you to further tests if necessary. An untreated ulcer can in fact lead to complications such as gastrointestinal bleeding or perforation of the gastric or duodenal wall, while reflux disease is curable even in a few weeks.

Gastroesophageal reflux

Gastroesophageal reflux (GERD) is the backflow of some of the gastric contents into the esophagus.

We distinguish in adults:

Gastroesophageal reflux physiological intermittent which does not cause complications. Symptoms mainly occur after meals, at night or in certain positions (especially when leaning forward). It is a normal phenomenon when it is infrequent, brief and painless.

which does not cause complications. Symptoms mainly occur after meals, at night or in certain positions (especially when leaning forward). It is a normal phenomenon when it is infrequent, brief and painless. Gastroesophageal reflux that lasts. The acid reflux coming from the stomach is abundant, very frequent and prolonged over time. The acidity of the stomach fluid irritates the lining of the esophagus and can be responsible for an inflammation of the lining of the esophagus called esophagitis.

Symptoms

Gastroesophageal reflux is an increase in stomach contents within the esophagus. This pathology can occur punctually or persist for a long time. The frequency will influence the degree of severity of the symptoms presented. These can range from simple stomach ache al acid regurgitation, nausea and/or vomiting. Me too’belching where he hiccup they are common with gastric reflux.

The factors that favor gastroesophageal reflux in adults

Furthermore, the appearance of gastroesophageal reflux is favored by several factors:

a hiatus hernia;

some medications (progesterone, some medications for asthma and cardiovascular disease, etc.);

the efforts made to cough;

pregnancy;

excessive pressure on the abdomen related to being overweight or obese;

Hygienic-dietary factors such as consumption of tobacco, alcohol, chocolate, spices, acidic foods rich in fat, abundant evening meals

The therapy

The treatment is based on the adoption of lifestyle and dietary measures and, if insufficient, a Pharmacological treatment based on antacids, alginates, H2 blockers or proton pump inhibitors (PPIs).

The gastro-duodenal ulcer

Peptic ulcer, also called gastric ulcer if it is located in the stomach, it is called duodenal ulcer when it forms in the duodenum, i.e. in the first part of the small intestine. The expression “peptic ulcer” includes, due to the similarity of their manifestations:

gastric ulcer;

duodenal ulcer.

It is estimated that about 10% of the population in industrialized countries may suffer from ulcers at some point, and people aged 40 and over are most affected. Duodenal ulcers are 10 times more common than stomach ulcers.

Symptoms

Gastric ulcer results from the formation of a lesion within the mucous membranes of the stomach. When the “injury” occurs in the duodenum, it is referred to as a peptic ulcer. This type of injury is mainly caused by the bacterium Helicobacter pylori. Its abnormal proliferation can cause significant epigastric pain, which some patients equate to heart-like chest pain or an intense feeling of hunger. This picture can lead to loss of appetite and sudden weight loss. It is also possible that the lesion is hemorrhagic and leads, in fact, to a more or less massive drop in red blood cells and become the cause of anemia.

Factors favoring the appearance of peptic ulcer

Helicobacter pylori

The bacterium Helicobacter pylori is a bacterium that survives acidity, it is the main cause of ulcers. It would cause:

60 to 80% of stomach ulcers;

80-85% of duodenal ulcers.

This bacterium invades the mucosal layer, which normally protects the stomach and intestines, reducing the acidity in the stomach and thus evading the host’s immune response. In fact, it survives in the gastric environment thanks to an enzyme, urease, which increases the surrounding pH, making it less acidic. Furthermore, the particular helix shape, from which it takes its name, allows it to penetrate the outermost mucous layer and to anchor itself to the one that covers the inner wall of the stomach, where the acidity is lower.

In industrialized countries, 20% of people aged 40 and younger have this bacterium in their digestive tract. A percentage that reaches 50% among those over 60 years of age. About 20% of bacteria carriers suffer from an ulcer in their lifetime.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatories

Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, such as aspirin, is the second most common cause of ulcers and digestive disorders. The combination of H. Pylori infection and the synergistic intake of anti-inflammatories increases the risk of ulcers. The risk is therefore 60 times greater.

Other causes may be excessive acid production by the stomach, or gastric hyperacidity, attributable to smokeexcessive consumption of alcohol, forte stresshereditary predisposition, etc.

The therapy

The diagnosis of gastro-duodenal ulcer must be confirmed by theendoscopy and the management depends on whether or not you have an H. pylori infection. In un’UGD without H infection. pylori, the duration of the therapeutic prescription ranges from 4 to 8 weeks, with the exception of some rare and severe gastric ulcers which may require longer treatment times. In a UGD with H. pylori infectionthe duration of antibiotic therapy depends on the eradication of the bacterium.