Gastroesophageal reflux: here’s how to manage it effectively

Gastroesophageal reflux: here's how to manage it effectively

Gastroesophageal reflux is a disorder that can affect quality of life, but can be managed successfully by following some practical strategies.

Gastroesophageal reflux (GER) is a common disorder in which acidic stomach contents back up into the esophagus, causing symptoms such as heartburn, acid regurgitation, and chest discomfort. This condition can affect quality of life, but can be successfully managed by following some practical strategies.

GER occurs when the lower esophageal sphincter muscle malfunctions, allowing stomach acids to back up into the esophagus and causing irritation. Symptoms include heartburn, a burning sensation in the abdomen or chest, and acid regurgitation, often made worse by lying down or bending over.

To effectively manage the ERG:

Food choices: Opt for a heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, fiber, and lean proteins. Avoid spicy, saturated fat, and fried foods, as they can increase stomach acid production. Portion control: Eat smaller, more frequent meals to reduce pressure in your stomach and prevent reflux. Time for food and sleep: avoid eating just before sleep; wait at least three hours before bedtime to reduce the risk of nocturnal reflux. Sleeping position: Tilt the head of the bed slightly to help retain stomach acids in the stomach during the night. Physical activity: Maintain a healthy weight through regular exercise, reducing pressure on the abdomen and preventing reflux. Quitting smoking: Smoking weakens the esophageal sphincter and increases the production of stomach acid, contributing to reflux. Quitting smoking can have significant benefits. Stress Management: Stress can affect the function of the stomach and esophagus. Relaxation practices such as yoga, meditation and deep breathing can reduce the risk of reflux.

