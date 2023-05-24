Gastroscopy, goodbye to the endoscope? Presented the pill that the patient will swallow directly

A new partnership between robotics and medicine. The patients who will have to perform a gastroscopy thanks to one will benefit from it video-capsule robotics that moves autonomously like a micro-drone in the stomach and has an artificial intelligence system that detects lesions.

An innovation presented in world preview at the Gemelli Hospital, on the occasion of the EndoLive congress. It’s called NaviCam Stomach System, it was born in the Chinese Silicon Valley and will be used for the first time in the world, outside of China, during Endolive starting today in Rome at the Cattolica-Gemelli IRCCS University.

FURTHER INFORMATION

The video pill that the patient swallows is the size of a paracetamol tablet, saves the patient the hassle of the tube and avoids sedation, observe Guido Costamagna and Cristiano Spada.

NaviCam Stomach System is the first robotic platform that allows visualization of the stomach with a video capsule capable of recognizing stomach and duodenal lesions thanks to artificial intelligence.

«The video capsule has been used for years for the study of the small intestine – says Spada – but until now it hadn’t been possible to apply this technology to the stomach due to anatomical reasons; the small intestine is in fact a tube with a diameter of just 3 cm, inside which the video capsule progresses naturally; on the contrary, the stomach looks more like a bag and to visualize it with a video capsule it is necessary to check its movement from the outside».

The video capsule moves autonomously in the stomach, like an airplane controlled by an autopilot (but the control console is equipped with a special joystick that allows you to resume the controls at any time). Furthermore, the device sends its position in real time (fundus, cardia, pylorus, body of the stomach, antrum, duodenum) and is able to identify and analyze even very small lesions with great accuracy. Just swallowed with a glass of water, its tiny camera immediately begins to send information, from the esophagus down; its journey can be followed with a tracker until it is eliminated naturally, since the capsule is disposable . For the moment this test is not reimbursed by the National Health Service. “Clinical studies will start soon to confirm the accuracy and evaluate the cost-effectiveness of the system” – concludes Costamagna.