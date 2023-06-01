Gathering in Peschiera del Garda, the clash between Salvini and the young people on TikTok: “Exemplary punishments must be given”. “Matthew we are waiting for you”







“I wonder what trap, music, have to do with those gangs of kidsof morons, who go around in packs to harass, to break everything. If they are 13-14-15 I don’t care, they must be punished as adults. If my son did it, I’d give him two slaps.” She said it Matthew Salvini in a video posted on TikTok in which, through a montage, he showed some scenes from last June 2, when between Peschiera del Garda e Desenzano a few dozen young and very young people gathered together for a sort of gathering (entitled L’Africa a Peschiera del Garda) which caused damage, violence and harassment (the case of the harassed travellers on the return train from Gardaland). Also for this year the alleged organizers of the rally are making an appointment for a new meeting, again on the Veronese shores of Lake Garda, putting the police and administrators on alert. Some young people addressed the Minister of Infrastructure directly, sarcastically inviting him to “come to the meeting” and speaking of “plan B”. Salvini, for his part, insisted on compulsory military service to educate the younger ones.