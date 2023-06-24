Gavirate Italian Championships: the recoveries are over

At the Under 23, Under 17, Pararowing and Beginners Italian Championships, the catch-ups took place in the afternoon. 52 matches, starting at 2.45 pm, which involved the Under 17 categories in the singles, doubles, coxless fours, coxless pairs and quadruple sculls for both men and women, while the repechage of the four with and of eight.

As far as the Under 23s are concerned, the afternoon confrontation involved the specialties of singles and doubles in a male and female key, while in the pairs and fours, only men competed. Lastly, among the Under 23 Lightweights, the focus was on the men’s singles, doubles, pairs and coxless and women’s singles.

After the first day of eliminations, the appointment is tomorrow morning at 8.00, with the semi-finals that will be played every five minutes, starting with the women’s Under 17 singles. The Italian Championships will then get underway, with the assignment of the Italian Champion titles from 9.10, with starts every eight minutes. The Under 17 sector will open the dance, followed by the Under 23s. Starting at 2.36 pm it will then be the turn of the Pararowing sector, while the Beginners sector will conclude the day, with the assignment of the tricolors in the men’s singles and doubles and in the women’s singles.

Beatrice Millo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

