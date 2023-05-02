Home » Gaza, a 6-year-old Palestinian boy mauled by a lion at the zoo
In Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip, a 6-year-old Palestinian boy was mauled by a lion inside a private zoo. According to police authorities in the area, the boy, Hamada Iqtiet, climbed over the fence and reached the cage, where he slipped through an opening. According to the little boy’s family, however, the child had only reached the fence when he was attacked by the feline, which mauled him in full view of his family.

The boy was visiting Asdaa park with his mother and other family members: at one point he reached the fence near the lion area. Here the reconstructions of the family and the authorities diverge, but the police have announced that an investigation is underway into the incident. After the attack by the lion, the child was rescued and transported to the hospital, where, however, he died shortly after due to the seriousness of his injuries.

In the Gaza Strip there are several small private zoos, where the animals are kept in miserable conditions, also due to the extreme poverty in the area. So often it is the animals who pay the price, left to themselves in dirty cages, without food and medical care. Also in Khan Younis, what was described as “the worst zoo in the world” was closed in 2016 due to the poor conditions in which the animals were kept, which after the closure were transferred to safe havens in Jordan and Africa.

