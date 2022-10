The British Minister of Health, Thérèse Coffey, already criticized for being a lover of cigars and alcohol, has ended up in controversy for having abandoned the anti-smoking campaign of the British government, which had pledged several times to publish a tobacco control plan “within this year”. As Corriere della Sera reports in today’s edition, Coffey refused to allocate another 150 million euros to persuade people to quit smoking and to recommend raising the age for buying cigarettes.