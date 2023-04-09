The sports newspaper reports the meaning of the words that the coach spoke to the players in view of the first leg of the CL quarter-finals

“We create a lot and the ball doesn’t want to go in, but let’s not lose faith in what we’re doing. We’ll be back to scoring and continuously. Let’s believe in it!”. This, as reported The Gazzetta dello Sportwas the meaning of Inzaghi’s speech made to his

Inter just a few hours away from the match against Benfica. The Champions League is now the priority for the nerazzurri and the disappointments in the league must be put aside.

The Nerazzurri did not reach the semifinals of Champions dal 2010 and before that occasion she had reached the semifinals against Milan, in a very unfortunate derby that saw her eliminated with two draws. The first leg of the quarter-finals must tell a different story compared to the one told in Serie A. All that waste of actions created and not finalized is something that can’t be afforded in the Cup. The hope is that the CL night will bring advice and good news to be able to then refocus on the championship finale and find the way back to qualifying for the next Champions League, which is also vital for the budgets.

After the overtaking of Roma arrived on the last day following a draw with Salernitana (the yellow and reds instead beat Toro. ndr) the road became even more uphill. In the last 7 days of the championship, between now and June, there will be matches with Lazio, Rome, Naples and Atalanta. Four direct clashes. Without forgetting the return of the Coppa Italia against Juventus at the end of April. In the last six games there have been one win, one draw and four defeats: the trend needs to be completely reversed and now, before it’s too late. See also "God of War: Ragnarok" latest trailer two new characters debut + new weapon skills

