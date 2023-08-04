GeForce NOW: Over 40 Games Coming in August, Including Baldur’s Gate 3 and Bethesda Titles

GeForce NOW will expand over the course of the month August 2023 welcoming over 40 new gamesincluding the full version of Baldur’s Gate and some historical games from Bethesda.

NVIDIA’s announced new shipment includes 21 day-and-date releases, including The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, and Moving Out 2. Also, starting today, August 3, 2023, you can play via GeForce NOW to Baldur’s Gate 3the awaited and colossal RPG from Larian Studios, of which you can read our first impressions.

The news does not end here because during the month the first games of the historic Bethesda franchises will also join Doom, Quake e Wolfensteinwith more details on the precise dates to be revealed in the coming days.

Below is the list of this week’s new GeForce Now games

Baldur’s Gate 3

F1 Manager 2023 (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 31 luglio)

Bloons TD 6 (Gratis su Epic Games Store, 3 agosto)

Bloons TD Battles 2 (Steam)

Brick Rigs (Steam)

Demonologist (Steam)

Empires of the Undergrowth (Steam)

Stardeus (Steam)

The Talos Principle (Steam)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Steam)

Yet Another Zombie Survivors (Steam)

Instead, below you will find the complete list of games arriving in the month of August:

WrestleQuest (Re-launch on Steam August 7) ​​I Am Future (Re-launch on Steam August 8) Atlas Fallen (Re-launch on Steam August 10) Sengoku Dynasty (Re-launch on Steam August 10) Tales & Tactics (Re-launch on Steam August 10) on Steam, August 10) Moving Out 2 (Re-launch on Steam, August 15) Hammerwatch II (Re-launch on Steam, August 15) Desynced (Re-launch on Steam, August 15) Wayfinder (Re-launch on Steam, August 15) The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (Re-launch on Steam August 16) Gord (Re-launch on Steam August 17) Book of Hours (Re-launch on Steam August 17) Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew (Re-launch on Steam August 17) The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Re-launch on Steam August 18) Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (Re-launch on Steam August 18) Jumplight Odyssey (Re-launch on Steam August 21) Blasphemous 2 (Re-launch on Steam August 24) RIDE 5 ( New Steam Launch, August 24th) Sea of ​​Stars (New Steam Launch, August 29th) Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy (New Steam Launch, August 31st) Deceit 2 (New Steam Launch, August 31st) Inkbound (Steam) LEGO Brawls (Epic Games Store) Regiments (Steam) Session (Epic Games Store) Smalland: Survive the Wilds (Epic Games Store) Superhot (Epic Games Store) Terra Invicta (Epic Games Store) Wall World (Steam) Wild West Dynasty (Epic Games Store) WRECKFEST (Epic Games Store) Xenonauts 2 (Epic Games Store)