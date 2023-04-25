Gel 100% effective in the treatment of brain cancer in laboratory tests: hopes for therapy

American researchers have demonstrated that a gel, derived from the combination of an anticancer drug and an antibody, is capable of 100% cure of brain tumors in mouse models (mice). Hopes for a new glioblastoma treatment.

Developed a gel innovative capable of treating with an effectiveness of 100 percent i topi affected by glioblastomathe most common, aggressive and deadly brain tumor in the human being. The preparation works so well only if supported by the surgical removal of the tumor mass; without it, in fact, the application of the gel results in a 50 percent survival in mouse models. The hope of the researchers is that they have laid the foundations for a compound potentially capable of revolutionizing the treatment of glioblastoma, should it give the desired results in clinical trialsor the experimentation on being hand.

The gel was developed by a US research team led by scientists from the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, who collaborated closely with colleagues from the Department of Neurosurgery. The researchers, coordinated by Professor Honggang Cui, professor at the American University School of Medicine, developed the revolutionary gel by combining two different principles: a anticancer drug called paclitaxel – already approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) against breast, lung and other malignancies – andaCD47 antibody targeting macrophages. These cells, which act as “scavengers” by removing dead cells, bacteria and other foreign agents, in certain cases favor cancer cells, such as in glioblastoma.

When the two compounds are combined, they form a idrogel capable of completely occupying the cavity released after surgical resection of the tumor, with filaments that infiltrate every minimal space, reaching eventual residual cancer cells remained in place. One of the most aggressive characteristics of glioblastoma lies precisely in the frequency of recurrence after surgery. In simple terms, the gel allows the surgeons to complete the work, releasing the drug for consecutive weeks right where it is most needed, thus promoting remission from the disease (at least in mouse models).

A significant detail of the compound’s principle of action is linked to the fact that it is capable of triggering an immune response against diseased cells, even without the aid of drugs. In practice, it favors the activation of the immune system and the destruction of cancer cells that cause recurrences. As indicated, it is fully effective only after surgical removal of the cancer; in fact, if applied to the brain without resection of the tumor mass, the effectiveness is halved. “The surgery probably relieves some of that pressure and allows more time for the gel to activate the immune system to fight the cancer cells,” Professor Cui said in a press release. “This hydrogel combines both intracranial chemotherapy and immunotherapy. The gel is implanted at the time the tumor is resected, which makes it work really well,” echoed Professor Betty Tyler, Professor of Neurosurgery at the University’s School of Medicine.

The gel was applied to mice affected by glioblastoma and, as indicated, showed total efficacy. “We usually don’t see 100 percent survival in mouse models with this disease. It is very exciting to think that there is the potential for this new hydrogel combination to change the survival curve for patients with glioblastoma,” the neurosurgeon explained. But before claiming victory, of course, the same efficacy must be demonstrated in clinical trials.

Glioblastoma is a type of cancer that predominantly affects adults; the average age at diagnosis is just over fifty years old. Only 5 percent of patients survive 5 years after the cancer is discovered, which is why it is vital to make significant progress in the treatment of this cancer. Scientists at the University of Surrey have recently developed a promising molecule (called HTL-001) effective in preventing its growth. The details of the new research have been published in the authoritative scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.