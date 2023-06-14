Gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction: use and contraindications

And gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction one of a kind, it will arrive among the over-the-counter products in American pharmacies, after the go-ahead from the Food and Drug Administration. It is a topical drug which in reality can already be purchased in Italy, again without a medical prescription. The trade name is Eroxon.

The fact that the FDA has given the ok it is particularly important. Until now, in fact, no independent body had assessed the safety of this product, except for the manufacturing company. This is why it is also important news for us Italians.

How many Italians suffer from erectile dysfunction?

Only in our country 13% of men live with this problem. There erectile dysfunction it affects about 40% of the over 50s and half of the over 70s. It also affects younger men quite frequently, especially if they have cardiovascular problems. This dysfunction can be a alarm bell just to suffer from a heart disease.

Gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction: what does it contain? How long does it take for it to work?

The two strengths of this preparation would be i few side effects and speed of action. The tests carried out by the manufacturer claim that 82% of the people involved in the experimentation obtained an erection within a few minutes. For comparison Viagra takes about half an hour.

Contains zanifil, therefore nitroglycerine. This compound allows for dilation of the arteries and therefore more abundant blood flow. Nitroglycerin is already widely used in medicine, especially for heart problems.

How to use the gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction?

Usage is simple. Just put some gel on the tip of the penis and massage for 15 seconds. The gel is not absorbed. Its volatile components evaporate quickly, stimulating the nerve endings. You will feel cold at first. Shortly after, however, there will be a sensation of heat, to then return to normal temperature after a few minutes. There are no problems using latex condoms or lubricants. There are no problems in practicing oral sex.

There’s no study on its benefits for anyone who doesn’t suffer from erectile dysfunction, so it should be avoided. There are no limits to its use. It is sold in packs containing 4 single-dose tubes.

What are the most common side effects?

Side effects are rare. The most common is a burning sensation at the tip of the penis. Even rarer is the burning sensation in the vagina during unprotected sex. Another side effect is headaches.

Read also…