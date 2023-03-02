Listen to the audio version of the article

The Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Hospital in Rome is confirmed for the third consecutive year as the “best hospital in Italy”, according to the ranking drawn up by the American magazine Newsweek in collaboration with Statista Inc. and just published. A confirmation of excellence that is also found in the “world” ranking where the Gemelli stands at 38th place overall, that is, in the circle of the best international hospitals. There are only 5 Italian hospitals in the world top 100 and 13 in the top 250 according to the ranking drawn up by a board of international experts.

Newsweek’s world rankings: 5 US hospitals in the top ten

In the 2023 edition of the World‘s best hospitals, over 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries were surveyed, chosen on the basis of living standards, population size, number of hospitals, life expectancy and data availability. Each hospital is evaluated with a score deriving from the opinion of experts (an online survey of over 80,000 doctors, hospital managers, health experts), from patient satisfaction data, from metrics describing the quality of hospitals (for example, quality of treatments waiting times, hygiene measures, patient safety, number of patients per doctor/nurse), and a survey on the implementation of «PROMs» (Patient Reported Outcome Measures). At the end of this demanding survey, a board of international experts draws up the ranking of the Global Top 250 and a series of top lists, nation by nation. This year, among the top 10 positions there are four American hospitals – Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Massachussets general hospital, the John Hopkins hospital -, one Canadian (Toronto general), one Swedish (the Karolinska), one German (Charitè of Berlin ), a French one (Pitiè Salpetriere) and a hospital in Singapore and finally another USA (UCLA Health).

Only five Italian hospitals among the top 100

Among the top 100 hospitals in the world in the Newsweek ranking there are only 5 hospitals. the Sant’Orsola of Bologna (65th), the Humanitas of Milan (89th). The data used for the quality metrics for Italy are those provided by the National Outcomes Program managed by Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services) on behalf of the Ministry of Health, a sort of permanent observatory on health care in Italy. In general, all indicators fall into four categories: efficiency, safety, appropriateness and competence. Joint Commission International accreditation (which the Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli obtained in 2021) is also taken into consideration for the evaluation. Finally, the hospital emergency levels (the emergency rooms in the national emergency network) of the Ministry of Health are also considered. The data relating to patient appreciation were obtained from the «Dove e come mi curo» website, a public reporting portal that allows you to search among various pathologies with official indicators of the Ministry of Health, which also hosts an online platform on which patients evaluate their hospital stay according to different criteria

Il Gemelli: «Happy, but worried about costs and constraints»

«We are very happy with the confirmation of our ranking and that we are still at the top of the national hospital structures – explains the president of the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation Fratta Pasini -. The current situation offers extraordinary prospects for further growth in both clinical and research activities, but also severe concerns about the increase in costs and the limits and constraints on access to public funds by an institution like ours , which is reductively considered of a private nature, despite the non-profit nature, the mission aimed at all those in need of care and the Christian approach to the sick”. For the general manager Marco Elefanti “The achievement of results of this level on an international scale cannot be combined with regulation and reimbursement systems that standardize highly complex acute health care facilities with those involved in the treatment of medium-low complexity cases, sometimes however distinguished, the latter by choices aimed at favoring specific specialist areas at greater convenience. It becomes urgently necessary – Elefanti considers – the introduction of a dedicated and specific financing and evaluation system, which goes beyond the regional dimension and aims to create the conditions for the creation of a network of qualified structures of national interest “.