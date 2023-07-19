Gemelli Molise changes its name to Responsible Research Hospital – Healthcare

Gemini Molise changes clothes. Today the president Stefano Petracca presented the new brand and the new strategy of the hospital to the staff and to the whole community, which today has taken on the name of ‘Responsible Research Hospital’. The event was attended by numerous institutional representatives and the president of the Molise Region, Francesco Roberti. “The Responsible Research Hospital – reads a note – is a new health center in Molise and throughout central-southern Italy, the meeting point between the efficiency and prestige of Swiss clinics and the excellence, specialization medical and Italian hospitality, designed to welcome people from all over the regional and national territory.





This hospital – continues the document – is the nerve center of a wider healthcare project, a network that represents a new way of doing medicine, a new idea of ​​healthcare that puts the patient at the center, accompanying him through new treatment paths with instrumental therapies of the latest generation and the professionalism of our specialists, guaranteeing everyone the right to health and a high quality health service”.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

