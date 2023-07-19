Home » Gemelli Molise changes its name to Responsible Research Hospital – Healthcare
Health

Gemelli Molise changes its name to Responsible Research Hospital – Healthcare

by admin
Gemelli Molise changes its name to Responsible Research Hospital – Healthcare

Gemini Molise changes clothes. Today the president Stefano Petracca presented the new brand and the new strategy of the hospital to the staff and to the whole community, which today has taken on the name of ‘Responsible Research Hospital’. The event was attended by numerous institutional representatives and the president of the Molise Region, Francesco Roberti. “The Responsible Research Hospital – reads a note – is a new health center in Molise and throughout central-southern Italy, the meeting point between the efficiency and prestige of Swiss clinics and the excellence, specialization medical and Italian hospitality, designed to welcome people from all over the regional and national territory.


This hospital – continues the document – is the nerve center of a wider healthcare project, a network that represents a new way of doing medicine, a new idea of ​​healthcare that puts the patient at the center, accompanying him through new treatment paths with instrumental therapies of the latest generation and the professionalism of our specialists, guaranteeing everyone the right to health and a high quality health service”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Covid: Omicron worse than flu, deadliest in hospital - Medicine

You may also like

Monoi: properties and benefits of the Tahiti beauty...

Understanding Paget’s Disease: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment Options

Artificial Intelligence System for Detecting Potentially Malignant DNA...

Discovery of genetic variant associated with severe multiple...

Gestational diabetes is on the rise – what...

The A/H5N1 Avian Influenza Virus Outbreak in Cats...

Magic Mushrooms Might Help Women with Periodic Daily...

Future of Health: Challenges and Opportunities of Digitization

“It’s a medicine for diseases and ailments. Drugs...

Understanding Vitamin D Deficiency: Symptoms to Watch Out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy