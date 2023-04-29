Gemini, the morning has gold in its mouth: today’s horoscope, Saturday 29 April

Today’s Blackbeard horoscope, Saturday 29 April

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

With the White Lady in Leo, strengthened by the invigorating contribution of Jupiter, the day is ideal for study, professional initiatives and sport. A pleasant Saturday is expected: enriched by stimulating encounters, your aspirations will not be disappointed.

Tour. 21/4 – 20/5

Poorly performing morning, clouded by some tension. You will start fueling in the evening, when you can relax with family or friends. Finance permitting, reward your partner’s attention by organizing a surprise romantic tête-à-tête.

Twins. 21/5 – 21/6

The morning has gold in its mouth, under the aegis of the Moon in Leo. Work projects, friendships and love go smoothly. Take advantage of it! Incisive words followed by effective actions. Confident of yourself, you will be able to mediate with diplomacy.

Cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Stay alert, both to seize favorable opportunities and not let them blow under your nose, and to avoid harmful missteps. You can get away with it even in the most intricate situations, the important thing is not to get discouraged at the first hurdle.

Leone. 23/7 – 23/8

You don’t lack courage and passion, it’s time to make your dreams come true with lucidity and motivation. Don’t let trivial difficulties hold you back. Projects ready to take off fly in the desired direction, despite various small unexpected events.

Virgin. 24/8 – 22/9

The work proceeds quickly, even if experience recommends never letting your guard down and applying yourself with constant concentration to your every matter. Clarify a rather controversial issue, realize an idea using natural common sense.

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10

Great beneficiary of a good astral design is the public image. You are in shape: intertwine interesting relationships with people who matter. If you don’t like yourself in the mirror, rely on expert beauticians: they will do wonders for your self-esteem.

Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11

Moscia atmosphere, as punctually happens at every lunar passage in Leo. Possible remedies? Take it easy: everything can wait. Everyday life with its problems absorbs you and leaves little room for the pleasure of living. Why so many anxieties?

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

Warmth, dynamism and energy will not be lacking, and as far as studies, business and travel are concerned, you are in an iron barrel. Even the partner gives up their weapons. A chance meeting brings surprises. Maybe it won’t be Love, but it will give some beneficial light-heartedness.

Capricorn. 22/12 – 20/1

You are active and determined in your profession, but there are programs that have to be postponed due to lack of time and cooperation from colleagues. Moment of amorous exaltation, financial troubles today do not preclude serenity and happiness.

Acquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

It could be better, but it’s not bad at all. The White Lady slows you down, but the prospects are rosy. Behind all kinds of uncertainty. The sky invites casual sociability, but don’t follow too many stimuli, otherwise confusion comes into play.

Pesci. 20/2 – 20/3

Business and activities see you as dynamic and enterprising, but reorganize your ideas, or risk missteps. In love, value what you have. Follow up on travel plans or new interests before getting sucked into commitments.