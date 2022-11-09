of LF

The Undersecretary for Health also highlighted that there is a “problem of sizing and subdivision of the national health fund”. And then he criticizes the Ministerial Decree 70 of 2015 which led to the closure of small hospitals but which “did not pay for the strengthening of the territory”. And then on the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine: “Only the frail, the elderly and the immunosuppressed may do it”.

Reform of Title V of the Constitution in 2001, definition of health care and weakness of territorial assistance. Are these for the Undersecretary of Health, Marcello Gemmato (FdI) the “three negative elements” that led our NHS to suffer the Covid pandemic due to the inadequacy of the territory.

In an event in Rome (where the minister also spoke in connection Schillaci) the government exponent first rejected regionalism in health care. “The Reform of Title V of the Constitution is the first evil of our health. We have seen it in a pandemic where each Region was a separate Republic, generating a rate of confusion and disaffection of the Italian people in the institutions. And even worse at the birth of all those denial feelings ”because they saw different choices between region and region.

The second ‘evil’ for Gemmato is the scarce investment in health care: “There is a problem of sizing and subdivision of the national health fund. It is evident that some regions are penalized by creating an inequality between North and South which is something that cries out for revenge ”.

The other major critical issue for the undersecretary is territorial assistance: “The Ministerial Decree 70 of 2015 (hospital standards ed.) which led to the rationalization / closure of small hospitals but which did not pay for the strengthening of local assistance “.

The undersecretary then announced that “we are evaluating the review of the quarantine for people with Covid. We will talk about it tonight with Minister Schillaci. Today I will see myself, like every day with him, metabolizing everything and trying to give answers ”.

Gemmato also spoke of the fourth dose: “The idea of ​​this ministry is to secure the clusters that have given mortality. They are data from medical epidemiology, statistics, nothing is invented: we see that the clusters that cause mortality are the frail, the elderly, the immunosuppressed. Those are the people to whom we recommend getting vaccinated with booster doses and we recommend it in a strong and timely manner. To those who are okay, to those who recognize themselves in a cluster that does not give mortality, for cost-benefit analysis, because there are adverse reactions to the intake of drugs and vaccines, in this case the idea is to always balance and understand that vaccination must be strongly recommended to clusters that cause mortality. It makes no sense to do this in people who obviously do not die from contracting the virus, least of all in this historical era in which we have 2% of intensive care jobs ”.

The undersecretary also spoke on the reintegration of the no vax health workers: “We simply anticipated by seven weeks the fact that 4 thousand doctors will return to their work. I transfer a simple consideration: many of them are not infamous no-vax but people who had taken the first and second dose, plus they had contracted the disease, and questioned the Order of Doctors asking if they were equated to other citizens, with the achievement of immunization through disease. Regarding this, no answer was given by the previous ministry. And these doctors have been sidelined ”.

