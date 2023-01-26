“I hear erroneously about cuts to the health fund attributable to the current government, but the numbers are not debatable”. “The organizational model of national health and social care needs to be changed and above all we need to implement more effective programming”. The Undersecretary for Health then strongly criticizes the use of ‘token’ doctors and is open to overcoming the constraint of exclusivity of relationship for the nursing professions.

“For the next three years, the Government has allocated 7 billion euros more to the national health fund, together with the greater economic endowment, a new organizational model is needed and even before that, better planning for an optimal use of resources”. So the Undersecretary of Health, Marcello Gemmatowho spoke this morning on the “Omnibus” broadcast on LA7, in a thematic episode dedicated to public health.

“I hear erroneously about cuts to the health fund attributable to the current government, but the numbers are not debatable – Gemmato points out. “An additional 2 billion and 150 million euros have been foreseen in the 2023 Budget Law, intended to deal with the increases due to the energy emergency, but not only. And for the next two years another 2.3 billion and 2.6 billion euros will be allocated respectively. I remember that before Covid the national health fund amounted to 114 billion in total; today we have many more available, which will certainly not be able to make up for the under-financing of a good 37 billion accumulated over the last decade, but they are indicative of this executive’s willingness to continue investing in healthcare, even once the phase pandemic that required an extraordinary injection of economic resources.”

“We are facing a complex situation with various variables, to be tackled and reorganized with diligence and rationality and a vision of the system” adds Gemmato. Certainly the prospect of stability that this Government has given itself is the premise for being able to review – as necessary – the organizational model of national health and social assistance and above all implement more effective programming.

“The theme is above all that of personnel, who must be put in a position to be able to work at their best and in serenity and to grow professionally. On the use of coin-operated doctors, for example, there is strong criticism from the Government, both in ethical terms due to the inequality of remuneration that they obtain compared to colleagues employed in the public system; but also on merit, the doctors selected to practice “token” do not always have the specific professionalism required.”

On the merits of the revision of proximity healthcare, Gemmato opens the debate on the possible overcoming of the relationship exclusivity constraint for the nursing professions, precisely to meet the evolution over time that these figures have recorded and to create a multidisciplinary and more ready in the area.

“The nurse is a professional who obtains a title following a master’s degree course: these professionals will be able to give a breath of fresh air to the community houses being set up, to the RSAs, to home assistance: I believe that the time is ripe for a reflection on how to review their role” concludes the Undersecretary.

January 26, 2023

