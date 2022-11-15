Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato says that Italy went very badly during the pandemic and that there is no evidence that without vaccination things would have been better. But the figures say the opposite.

According to the most recent studies, the anti Covid19 vaccines have prevented about 20 million deaths in the first year of use alone, therefore from December 2020 to December 2021.

These figures derive from mathematical models that take into account the lethality of the virus left to circulate freely and the excess mortality, i.e. the number of deaths recorded in a given population group in a given period and compared with the mortality normally expected. In addition to mathematical models, there are data from around the world confirming the enormous impact of vaccines. For example, in the United States in August 2022 the risk of dying from Covid19 for an unvaccinated subject was 12 times greater than for a vaccinated subject.

If vaccines are so effective why does about 80% of Covid19 deaths occur in vaccinated?

The anti Covid19 vaccines have a very high efficacy in countering the most serious forms of Covid19 but obviously in elderly or ultra-fragile subjects they may not be sufficient. From the data of the ISS it emerges that the vaccinated subjects who died from Covid19 on average are older and with more pathologies than the unvaccinated subjects. Furthermore, the high percentage of vaccinated subjects is explained by Simpson’s statistical paradox. The set of “vaccinated” subjects is extremely larger than the “unvaccinated” set, so the sample of deaths reflects this proportion. If the entire population were vaccinated then all deceased subjects would be vaccinated.

If the vaccines are so effective why have we reached the fourth dose?

The need to use a fourth dose of the anti-Covid19 vaccine stems from the fact that Sars-CoV2 changes very quickly and this causes a partial evasion from our immune system. Additionally, Coronaviruses are known for their ability to cause re-infections and non-lasting immunity. The neutralizing antibodies that our immune system produces to fight Covid19 infections vanish after a few months from the vaccine inoculation, which is why a periodic booster is required in some categories, exactly as happens for the flu.

If vaccines are so effective how have some nations managed to overcome Covid19 without vaccines?

Vaccination coverage is not comparable in all countries of the world, some very virtuous nations such as Chile have achieved practically complete vaccination coverage while some nations have not had the same luck. It is estimated that in Africa on average only 25% of the population has full vaccination coverage but there are a number of reasons that make it difficult to estimate the impact of Covid19 in Africa:

population tends to be younger than in Europe and the USA difficulty in finding data on infections and deaths presence of genetic variants in the African population potentially protective against Covid19 immune system of the African population more subject to stimuli

Recovery from Covid19 guarantees protection, why get vaccinated?

Those who contract Covid19 and who recover have a protection similar to that conferred by the vaccine but run the risk of the initial infection. In fact, we know that an unvaccinated subject always risks more than one vaccinated in case of Sars-CoV2 infection. Furthermore, the immune response stimulated by natural infection is much more variable and heterogeneous than that stimulated by the vaccine. Therefore a cured subject may not have the same protection as a vaccinated subject.

The anti Covid19 vaccines are the most studied and tested drugs in the history of medicine, like all drugs they present the risk of side effects which are however largely balanced by the positive effects. AIFA and other agencies continue to collect data on adverse reactions and confirm that Covid vaccines are extremely safe and effective.

REF:

https://covid19.trackvaccines.org/vaccines/6/

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(22)00320-6/fulltext

https://www.epicentro.iss.it/coronavirus/sars-cov-2-decessi-italia

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#rates-by-vaccine-status

https://www.aifa.gov.it/rapporto-vaccini