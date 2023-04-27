Home » Gen Z wants to make a phone call / BKK VBU survey: young insured persons contact health insurance …
Health

BKK VBU

Berlin (ots)

Generation Z is always online – but surprisingly often young people pick up the phone when communicating with their health insurance company. Around 51 percent of young insured persons between the ages of 16 and 30 state that they contact their health insurance company by telephone if they have any health-related questions. This was the result of a survey by the BKK VBU in cooperation with the market research institute Innofact.

This puts the telephone in second place among the preferred contact channels with the health insurance company. Only email is even more popular among Generation Z at 54 percent. “The results show very clearly how important it is for Generation Z to be able to be reached by phone and also to have personal contact with their health insurance company. This may surprise many at first, but health insurance companies should not ignore it. Especially when you consider that more than a quarter of young insured speaks to their health insurance company at least once a month,” explains Helge Neuwerk, head of the vbu.service department at the BKK VBU and deputy board member. “Not least because of this, our service telephony is an important part of our communication strategy,” Neuwerk continues.

What is important to Generation Z when dealing with their health insurance company is not only availability, but above all the performance and service portfolio. According to the Innofact survey, young insured persons between the ages of 16 and 30 want their health insurance company to provide reliable support when needed, commitment and quick and unbureaucratic processing.

“The data shows how the requirements for health insurance companies have changed. We are reacting to these changes with the new features of our BKK VBU app,” explains Neuwerk: “From now on, our customers can submit their requests even faster and more easily if necessary App to our customer advisors – and receive the answers directly in their app.

Full press release

Press contact:

BKK·VBU
Wiebke Kottenkamp, ​​press officer
[email protected]
Tel.: 030 72612 1313

Original content from: BKK VBU, transmitted by news aktuell

