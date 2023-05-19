gendarme shoots the wheels to block it. Arrested 40 years old

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Moments of fear last night in the Vatican. A man aboard a car forced the gate of Porta Sant’Anna at high speed, not responding to the other …

Moments of fear last night in the Vatican. A man in a car forced the passage of Porta Sant’Anna at high speed, not responding to the halt of the Swiss Guards. To stop him, the gendarmerie was forced to fire a shot at the car’s tyres.

However, the man managed to reach the San Damaso courtyard where he was eventually arrested. He is about 40 years old, he was in a state of psychophysical alteration. He is now he is in a cell at the Gendarmerie barracks.

The Vatican does an about-face and withdraws the papal stamp (destined to become like the Gronchi Rosa)

Attempted break-in at the Vatican

The man, aged about 40, was immediately subjected to a visit by the doctors of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, who found a serious state of psychophysical alteration. Currently – informs the Vatican press office – the person is in a prison cell in the new premises of the Gendarmerie barracks, at the disposal of the judicial authorities.

«He had suspended the therapies for a few days»

According to what beraking latest news learns, the man, arrested in a serious state of psychophysical alteration, had suspended medical therapies for a few days, and this evening he attempted to raid the Vatican. The 40-year-old was arrested near the courtyard of San Damaso after the guardhouse had closed the Portane della Zecca which allows access to the rear of St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican gardens and Piazza Santa Marta.

Read the full article

on The Messenger