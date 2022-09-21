Home Health Gender medicine, Anna Maria Moretti from Bari as president of the International Society: she is the first in Italy
It will be for the first time an Italian, the pulmonologist Anna Maria Moretti, Head of the Respiratory Diseases Department of the Santa Maria Gvm-Bari Hospital, to lead the International Society of Gender Medicine (Igm). His election as president took place during the 10th Igm Padova International Congress. Moretti, who succeeds the Austrian Alexandra Kautzi-Willer, is national president of the Giseg (Italian Health and Gender Group), the only Italian scientific society of gender medicine, and a member of the Gender Medicine Commission of the National Federation of Orders of Medical Surgeons and of dentists (Fnomceo).

“The congratulations of Fnomceo go to my colleague for the prestigious position”, write in a note Filippo Anelli, president of Fnomceo, and Franco Lavalle, delegate of Fnomceo in the ministerial observatory for gender medicine. “We are proud to have an Italian woman at the helm of this international scientific society for the first time. A sign of the fact that our researchers and clinicians are distinguishing themselves in the publication of quality scientific studies and works on the subject”, comments Giovannella Baggio, president of the congress, full professor of Gender Medicine at the University of Padua and member of the Superior Health Council (Css).

