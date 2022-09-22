For the first time an Italian at the helm of the international company of gender medicine (Igm). Anna Maria Moretti, Head of the Respiratory Diseases Structure of the Santa Maria GVM Hospital in Bari, former national president of the Italian Health and Gender Group (Giseg), was elected head of the Igm during the 10th International Congress of the scientific society. Moretti succeeds the Austrian Alexandra Kautzi-Willer.

«It is great news that for the first time an Italian was elected to the presidency of the International Society of Gender Medicine», The congratulations of the Minister of Health Speranza. “The congress was an event of important scientific, clinical and organizational significance for the correct treatment of men and women who have enormous differences in symptoms, therapies, prevention of all diseases. Italy – added Speranza – for 10 years had been represented internationally by Professor Giovannella Baggio, now a member of the Superior Health Council (Css)».

«We are proud to have an Italian woman at the helm of this international scientific society for the first time. As a member of the board of the International Society for the past 10 years – commented Giovannella Baggio, president of the congress, full professor of Gender Medicine at the University of Padua and member of the Superior Health Council – I proposed and supported the candidacy of Professor Moretti. The authority in the field of gender medicine that Italian researchers have has favored this success». Anna Maria Moretti has been involved in gender medicine for years, as president of the Italian Health and Gender Group (Giseg), the only Italian scientific society dedicated to the sector and member of the Gender Medicine Commission of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists ( Fnomceo).