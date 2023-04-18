Gender medicine: gender-specific treatment saves women’s lives

Current research shows that medicine that takes gender differences seriously can save women’s lives – and not just in the case of heart disease.

Different sick. Different symptoms, different medication – gender medicine examines how different women and men tick. © Getty Images / Terry Vine

Diseases often take a different course in women than in men. The gender-specific differences in diabetes, dementia and cardiovascular diseases are very clear – a heart attack in particular often announces itself very differently in women than in men. For several years, gender medicine has been researching what this means for therapies or medication, for example. Stiftung Warentest explains which symptoms women should look out for and what they can do for their heart health.

Ignorance can be life threatening A man grasps his left arm and clutches his chest – breathing heavily, his face contorted with pain. The case is clear: the man is about to have a heart attack. Most of us probably know these typical symptoms, whether from films, guidebooks or personal experience. But few know that a heart attack in women can announce itself quite differently. Who associates a sudden feeling of overwhelming exhaustion or severe nausea with the heart?