Gender Medicine Saves Woman’s Life: The Success of the CardioDonna Project at Mauriziano Hospital

The life of a 41-year-old from Turin was saved thanks to gender medicine and the CardioDionna Center of the Mauriziano hospital in Turin. The protagonist of the story is a woman undergoing a coronary angiography which was followed by life-saving angioplasty.

The 41-year-old, diabetic and dyslipidemic, had been visited at the CardioDonna clinic in Mauriziano after many years during which she had been defined as ‘asthmatic’. Her symptoms of shortness of breath had worsened to such an extent that she was unable to rest at night and was forced to sit up at night. Yet at the pulmonological visit nothing was found and she was invited to lose weight.

The examination carried out by Dr. Barbara Mabritto as part of the CardioDonna project, on the other hand, highlighted both electrocardiographic alterations and severe cardiac dysfunction with an ejection fraction on the echocardiogram of 25%. Severe coronary heart disease.

The life-saving coronary angiography was carried out yesterday – Friday 18 August – by Dr. Tiziana Claudia Aranzulla with an all-female team. Dr. Aranzulla performed three stent angioplasty on the anterior descending artery, the main artery of the heart. The patient will always be followed up as part of the CardioDonna project with follow-up visits and the desired improvement in cardiac function will be monitored and the revascularization will be completed.

The patient, being very shy, declared that the possibility of having an all-female team reassured her in undertaking this experience.

The CardioDonna Project is conducted in the Cardiology division of the Mauriziano hospital. It offers a course specifically dedicated to young women of childbearing age in the 30 to 50 age group. Many women have already benefited from the visit to identify undiagnosed problems. All always in an environment that respects the privacy and delicacy of the woman, who is cared for by other women experts in the sector.

