Men are considered prototypes in medical research. Your symptoms are much more often included in the treatment. This can be dangerous for women. Their symptoms differ and are overlooked. This is life-threatening.

Unfortunately, it is not known when exactly God got out of hand. From a rib of man he had created woman. Then she ate the forbidden fruit and was promptly condemned by the Lord to give birth in pain henceforth. And because that was apparently not enough, God also created the art of healing and commanded the scholars and practitioners to carefully ignore the needs of women from time to time.