Gender medicine: why men are more at risk and less long-lived

It’s a silent crisisas the headlined a few days ago Washington Post, the one that “is shortening the life span of fathers, husbands, brothers and children”. Why men, according to statistics, are subject to a higher risk of death during their lifetime. And this despite having access to the same treatment options as women. To try to understand why and explain the longevity gap between the two sexes, we asked for help from Daniel Coenauthor with Valeria Raparelli Of That voice that no one listens to (Giunti Editore)a recently released book that addresses the increasingly topical theme of gender medicine. Coen, who headed the Emergency Department of the Niguarda Hospital in Milan for fifteen years and collaborated for a long time with the Mario Negri Institute, is convinced that medicine today cannot ignore gender differences and their importance as determinants for Health. And this also applies to men.

Dr Coen, how can the growing difference in life expectancy between men and women be explained, despite the fact that men have had greater access to medical research and resources over the years?"Globally, the life expectancy of men and women is different with a male disadvantage. Taking aside the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which amplified this gap, in reality the trend of this difference was shrinking. For example , in 2000 life expectancy was 76.5 years for males and 82.3 for females, with a difference of 5.8 years.In 2019 (latest pre-COVID data) the values ​​were respectively 81 and 85, 3 with a reduction of the gap to 4.3 years. The reasons underlying these differences and their dynamism are still partly unknown and also influenced by the country in which people live. men for biological reasons develop cardiovascular diseases earlier (the leading cause of death worldwide), die more from cancer, commit suicide more frequently and are more susceptible to infections. (COVID-19 has highlighted this aspect). But biology cannot explain everything. We must also consider the weight of psycho-socio-cultural peculiarities, which for example make men more prone to unhealthy or risky lifestyles (more smoking and alcohol, more practice of extreme sports, more road accidents, etc.) and to a less ability to request health care, partly conditioned by stereotypes of masculinity that clash with the request for help. This is exactly what gender medicine is for: it is not satisfied with looking at the surface, but tries to understand the interactions between all the determinants of health to achieve prevention and treatment goals for every person, man, woman and whoever in this combination you don't recognize it".

Is it true that high testosterone levels can weaken the immune response and are one of the factors why men are more vulnerable to parasitic infections?“To directly relate testosterone levels to the risk of infections is an oversimplification. However, it is true that women have a more active immune system than men and that sex hormones (testosterone and estrogen) have a complex influence on the immunity. In practice, women are better protected against viral and bacterial infections, as we could see during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

What specific health challenges should more attention be paid to in the field of male gender medicine?"There are aspects of medicine in which knowledge about men is less than that about women and where cultural stereotypes (even of many doctors) can produce underestimation and inadequate treatments. The easiest example is that of osteoporosis which is thought to be a female disease there is one man for every four women with osteoporosis and men who break their thighbones due to osteoporosis have about twice the risk of death as women. Despite this, even after a fracture, men are much less frequently treated with drugs that fight this disease. Not to mention the invisibility of men's mental health: depression is too often underdiagnosed and undertreatedwhich is all the more alarming when one considers, for example, the higher risk of suicide in depressed men".

In a recent article, the Washington Post writes that many men see their body as a tool that gets attention "only when it breaks down." How can we change this mentality and encourage everyone to take care of their health?"It seems to be established that men are less attentive than women to their own health, both as regards the prevention and treatment of diseases. Unfortunately, when the body "breaks down" it is more difficult to recover from the damage that could have been more easily prevented. It is important to do more health education in schools and work to break down male stereotypes that have negative consequences in terms of health".

Always the Washington Post says cultural biases about masculinity that teach men to hide their feelings and not complain can affect health. “Men are socially programmed not to complain.” It is true?“Rather than socially programmed we would say socially conditioned to reflect attributes that society ascribes to them. But as always, sex and gender are two important sides of the same coin. From a biological point of view, in fact, we can say that testosterone levels are associated with a more aggressive and competitive behavior which can also include manifestations of disregard for dangers and diseases.From a cultural point of view, the identity of the man who does not complain comes from millennia of history during which the male was predominantly hunter and warrior. In a modern and (hopefully) peaceful world, it is time to change this stereotypical image”.

What are the main recommendations for men to improve their lifestyle to promote long-term health?"In order of importance: do not smoke (smokers live on average 10 years less than non-smokers), do not drink alcohol (in Italy 8.5 million people drink in a way that is risky for their health), maintain a correct diet (Mediterranean diet), exercise (we are in the last places in Europe for the percentage of people who regularly practice a sport). Against all stereotypes, learn to share (at least with your doctor!) the psychological and personal malaise to identify the best prevention strategies. In short, giving space to everything that conditions the quality of daily life to demonstrate that the real revolution lies in tackling health problems of any 'kind' with ad hoc interventions tailored to the person".