Home Health Gene and cell therapies to fight pancreatic cancer. « Medicine in the Library
Health

Gene and cell therapies to fight pancreatic cancer. « Medicine in the Library

by admin

Gene and cell therapies to fight pancreatic cancer.

Posted by giorgiobertin on March 6, 2023

Pancreatic cancer is an incurable form of cancer and gene therapies are currently undergoing clinical trials to treat this deadly disease. A comprehensive review of cell and gene biotherapies under development to fight pancreatic cancer has been published in the journalHuman Gene Therapy“.

In the review, the researchers describe ongoing gene therapy clinical trials. In addition to gene therapies, they discuss vaccines, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy, suicide genes, and oncolytic viruses.

This review provides a foundation for better understanding cell and gene therapies for pancreatic cancer, thereby informing the potential for future clinical progress.

Read the full text of the article:
Pancreatic Cancer Cell and Gene Biotherapies: Past, Present, and Future
Lorraine Quillien, Louis Buscail, and Pierre Cordelier
Human Gene Therapy Vol. 34, No. 3-4

This entry was posted on marzo 6, 2023 a 7:24 PM and is filed under News-search. Tagged with: Gastroenterology, oncology. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.

See also  Four new West Nile clusters in town, immediate pest control is triggered

You may also like

Cost pressure as with generics: “Do politicians now...

how to avoid “bad” cholesterol according to the...

Supplements and serums for hair loss: offers for...

Drugs in the test: testosterone – do men...

Lilt, breast cancer is back to being the...

Religious elements of lateral thinking – health check

Btp Italia, the government bond linked to inflation...

Fedez reappears and clarifies his health problems: I...

Why kids don’t have to try all foods

Did you know that potatoes need to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy