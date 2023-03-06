Pancreatic cancer is an incurable form of cancer and gene therapies are currently undergoing clinical trials to treat this deadly disease. A comprehensive review of cell and gene biotherapies under development to fight pancreatic cancer has been published in the journalHuman Gene Therapy“.

In the review, the researchers describe ongoing gene therapy clinical trials. In addition to gene therapies, they discuss vaccines, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy, suicide genes, and oncolytic viruses.

This review provides a foundation for better understanding cell and gene therapies for pancreatic cancer, thereby informing the potential for future clinical progress.

Read the full text of the article:

Pancreatic Cancer Cell and Gene Biotherapies: Past, Present, and Future

Lorraine Quillien, Louis Buscail, and Pierre Cordelier

Human Gene Therapy Vol. 34, No. 3-4