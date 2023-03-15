The possibility of genetically modifying human embryos before or during pregnancy is still a distant reality, destined to remain the preserve of science fiction for some time yet, but not of research. This, at least, is what emerges from an analysis by scientists at Oregon Health & Science University, who published an article in the journal Nature Communications to describe the results of your work. The research team, led by Shoukhrat Mitalipov and Paula Amato, evaluated the scientific methods currently used to analyze the DNA of human embryos and the research’s ability to alter genetic sequences through the CRISPR tool, gene editing (technique awarded with the Nobel in 2020, ed). According to what emerges from the investigation, the technology of genetic manipulation is not yet advanced enough to guarantee its safe use on human embryos. The possibility of altering the genome certainly holds great promise for the prevention and treatment of hereditary diseasesbut, according to the authors, there are still too many limits before these technologies become operational without risk of complications.

The in vivo transfer of a modified embryo, the experts explain, requires numerous checks to verify that the procedure has taken place as expected. In the early stages of gestation, the tiny life form that begins to take shape is made up of a handful of cells, so it is impossible to take enough material for analysis. Scientists then collect a sample that is then altered through a process called whole genome amplification. The same approach is used for screening human embryos to evaluate the presence of genetic conditions in case of IVF.

However, amplification-based sequencing has limitations that can reduce the accuracy of genetic testing. “We may not be able to reliably predict the health conditions of the analyzed embryos – explains Amato – and understand if they will actually become healthy children or if they will develop genetic mutations”. The researchers then highlighted that approaches to reading DNA based on the amplification of a small amount of genetic material can cause potentially harmful side mutations. “We still know very little about the possibility of altering the genome – adds Mitalipov – especially about how cells respond to CRISPR-induced damage. Gene repair has great potential, but our analysis suggests that much remains to be done”.

The team established embryonic stem cell lines from genetically engineered embryos so that genetic material could be analyzed without the need for amplification. Gene manipulation tools, such as CRISPR Cas9, could therefore cause more problems than they solve. In particular, the experts point out, gene conversion can range from relatively small segments up to 18,600 base pairs of DNA. “Further investigations will be needed – conclude the authors – to fully understand the mechanism underlying genetic editing before using it safely in a clinical setting, for example to start a pregnancy”.

The study in Nature

Valentina di Paola