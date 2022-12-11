New hope for beta thalassemia sufferers. An international research group, coordinated by Franco Locatelli’s team at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome, has just presented the results of a clinical trial on the use of a gene therapy for the treatment of the disease: and the results are very encouraging. In fact, 89% of the patients who participated in the study no longer needed to undergo blood transfusions for at least three and a half years after the administration of the gene therapy. Patients will now continue to be monitored over time, to understand whether the therapy can actually be considered curative in a definitive way and to evaluate the possible onset of side effects: “The data just presented – explained Stephanie Lee, former Ash president – show that this approach could be a one-off curative treatment for patients.”

What is beta thalassemia

Beta thalassemia, or Mediterranean anemia, is an inherited blood disorder caused by a genetic defect that causes red blood cells to break down. The genetic mutation connected to the disease, in particular, causes a lower presence of hemoglobin and therefore a poor oxygenation of tissues, organs and muscles which consequently leads to tiredness and poor growth. It is a disease that affects on average one out of 100,000 newborns a year worldwide, with a higher incidence in Mediterranean countries, China and South-East Asia.

The “traditional” treatments

At present, the only curative therapy for beta thalassemia is bone marrow transplantation or stem cell transplantation from matched donors. A treatment, among other things, that does not always work as hoped: some studies, in fact, have confirmed that in the absence of a compatible family donor, or one over the age of 14, the results of the procedure are often not optimal and involve different risks. Since the request for donors is always much higher than the offer – it is estimated, for example, that in Italy the availability of compatible donors is around 30% of the request – the only other option is palliative therapy, based on frequent blood transfusions (every 15-20 days), which often has side effects that should not be underestimated, including the accumulation of iron, and which, among other things, must be associated with supportive drugs, the so-called “chelating agents”.

Gene therapy: betibeglogene

Fortunately, there is a third hope: it is the so-called gene therapy, with which, essentially, a gene is “added” to defective blood stem cells to correct the mutation that causes the disease. The treatment is called Beti-cel, short for betibeglogene autotemcel, and involves taking stem cells from the patient’s blood and then adding the corrected genes via a viral vector; then the abnormal cells are removed by chemotherapy and finally the corrected cells are infused. Already last January, an international phase 3 clinical study, again signed by the same group that presented the new data today, had shown the effectiveness of the treatment, highlighting how functional genes triggered a “normal” production of hemoglobin that lasted for several years. Specifically, 20 of the 22 patients treated (and 6 of 7 of those under the age of 12) were able to stop their blood transfusions after the betibeglogene infusion.

The new results go in the same direction: the study refers to 63 patients – which therefore makes it the largest trial ever conducted so far on the application of a gene therapy for the treatment of an inherited blood disease – and showed that the 80% of the participants, for the three and a half years following the trial (on average) did not need transfusions. Another study, conducted with the aim of monitoring the quality of life of patients, showed significant improvements in the ability to work, go to school and remain physically active after the administration of gene therapy: school absenteeism caused by symptoms of beta thalassemia, in particular, was about halved after treatment. “The main significance of our discovery – Locatelli explained to Salute – is that gene therapy is a safe, valid and potentially curative therapeutic option for many of the patients suffering from beta thalassemia. And this is evident not only from the fact that most patients no longer needed transfusions, but also from the improvement in their quality of life”.

On-demand gene therapy trials for epilepsy by Anna Lisa Bonfraceschi

03 November 2022



The details of the study

A few more details: the 63 patients, enrolled in four consecutive follow-up studies, first of all underwent the collection of stem cells responsible for blood formation. The cells were then sent to the laboratory, where “corrected” copies of the defective gene were inserted, and were then frozen, sent back and re-infused into the patients, after treating them with chemotherapy, as we said, to eliminate the defective cells remaining. After the first two years of follow-up, the patients were enrolled in another longer-term study, which will follow them up to 13 years after therapy. The results just presented are intermediate, i.e. relating to patients who received the therapy up to 7 years ago – with an average of three and a half years: 49 of them achieved the so-called “transfusion independence”, defined as maintaining a hemoglobin level above 9 g/dL without having received outside blood. 11 patients, 18% of the sample, suffered one or more side effects potentially related to gene therapy. However, none of the side effects were classified as serious. If the results of future trials were to confirm those of today, thalassemic patients could finally have at their disposal an alternative curative therapy to transplantation, which, as we have seen, has several problems: “Gene therapy – concluded Locatelli – is potentially applicable to a very bigger than patients, because there is no longer any need to find a compatible donor”.

Severe haemophilia A, the first gene therapy approved in Europe by Irma D’Aria

02 September 2022



A troubled story

From a regulatory point of view, that of betibeglogene is a troubled story: in 2019 the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had approved its conditional use on patients aged 12 and over. Two years later, the approval was suspended following reports of developing two different forms of leukemia in two participants in a clinical study. Subsequent analyzes showed that these side effects were most likely not due to the gene therapy but to the thalassemia itself, and the EMA restored the approval in 2021, but the story does not end there: the manufacturer of the treatment, in fact, has announced its withdrawal from the European market following the failure of negotiations with the governments of the member countries on the price of the therapy, arguing that the reimbursement would not have been sufficient to cover the costs incurred. In the United States, on the other hand, the Food and Drug Administration (Fda) approved the therapy last August: “The United States – commented Locatelli – managed to ‘get’ a refund of approximately 2.8 million dollars per treatment . Considering that in Italy it is estimated that there are about a thousand patients potentially eligible for this therapy, the cost for our health system would have been around three billion euros, which is very significant”.

Beta thalassemia and sickle cell anemia, new confirmations for gene editing by Valentina Guglielmo

June 20, 2022



Another possibility: Crispr-Cas9

Italy and Europe are cut off from gene therapy, then? Yes and no. Because, fortunately, there is an alternative: another approach is being tested (again at the Bambino Gesù), which uses the Crispr technique to restore the production of a different form of hemoglobin present in fetal blood and not affected by thalassemia, which it is usually suppressed after birth. The idea is to “turn on” this switch to make sure that fetal hemoglobin replaces adult hemoglobin. “Last June, during the congress of the European Society of Hematology – concludes Locatelli – we presented the results of the trials, which are very encouraging: 42 of the 44 patients enrolled, over 95%, became independent of transfusions. Now we have to wait for the approval of the EMA and Aifa, which should reasonably arrive within one or two years “. And the costs? “They don’t know each other: the negotiation has yet to begin”.