Genenta receives orphan drug designation from the FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted cell therapy from Genenta – an Italian biotech listed on the Nasdaq – orphan drug designation for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme, a very aggressive form of brain tumor.

Specifically, the drug is a proprietary cell therapy designed to reprogram the tumor microenvironment by delivering immunomodulatory molecules directly to tumors.

Genenta’s therapy consists in taking blood stem cells from patients, engineering them by putting them in contact with a particular viral vector (the Lentivirus, invented by Luigi Naldini, director of the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy) which has the gene for an anti-tumor protein. The idea, in short, is to use these cells as Trojan horses, to selectively bring the therapeutic activity into the tumour.

“We expect the FDA’s decision to grant orphan drug designation to Temferon will enhance the development of our cell therapy, which we believe has the potential to address patients’ unmet medical needs and strengthen our clinical program,” said Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO. delegate of Genenta -. The orphan drug designation program highlights the significant need for effective therapy for patients with glioblastoma multiforme.”

Genenta is testing cell therapy in an ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial in patients newly diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme. Incentives that result from the designation include eligibility for federal grants, tax credits for qualified clinical trials, tax waivers for prescription drug users, and a seven-year marketing exclusivity period following approval of the designation. fda.

