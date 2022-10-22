SANT’ELPIDIO A MARE – Ribbon cutting this afternoon at 3 pm for the innovative healthcare company. The governor: «» It is an indispensable filter action that the health system must have. This is only possible thanks to the meeting between general practitioners and hospitals ”

October 22, 2022

from Francesco Silla

Inauguration of the new general medicine center in Sant’Elpidio a Mare. The center has already been active since the end of September and becomes a meeting point for the general practitioners of the Elpidiense municipality, who in addition to providing their outpatient activities, will guarantee assistance to the patients in the intermediate care department of the structure.

The new general medicine center located in Sant’Elpidio a Mare in the former hospital was inaugurated today. All the general practitioners of the Elpidiense area have moved to the center and will provide their outpatient services there. The same general practitioners will cooperate with outpatient services and with the 20-bed intermediate care ward in the facility. The two pre-existing medical practices in Sant’Elpidio a Mare, therefore, converge in the new center. A new model that has the intention of exporting throughout the region.

“It’s an important day. A work started many years ago that sees the light – introduces the Av4 director Roberto Grinta – thanks to the Region we managed to find the funds and finish this work. The general practitioners who will move here will be for a total care of the patient. In this structure, therefore, many aspects of health are connected, such as diagnostics, services and the presence on the territory with general practitioners ».



To bring the greetings of the administration is the deputy mayor Roberto Greci: «The hospital has always been a reality deeply felt by the Elpidians. This administration, like the other past, does its utmost to maintain the garrison in our municipality. This new reality is very important. A milestone for our general practitioners, which rationalizes the issue of family doctors. As administration and offices, we will strive to maintain viability and parking. I thank Dr. Grinta, Dr. Livini, former Av4 director, and Dr. Misericordia, coordinator of the project, for believing in us ». Later, the greeting of the acting prefect, De Notaristefani, also arrived.



Comments also came from the regional councilors Jessica Marcozzi, who focuses on the «importance of general medicine. From here begins an innovative path that sees primary care doctors as protagonists », Andrea Putzu:« It was not easy to form this structure. It is a great source of pride. Never as in recent years have we rediscovered the importance of general practitioners “and Marco Marinangeli:” First Polo in the Marche that concretely summarizes the organizational model developed according to the provisions of the National Collective Agreement of General Medicine, an example of integrated assistance that we hope it will reproduce throughout the territory ».

Then the councilor for health and vice president of the Marche region, Filippo Saltamartini, takes the floor: «It is a fundamental work in the process of building more territorial units that support the various departments of the emergency room. This is the way forward for a renewal of healthcare in the region, a way that will continue with the next reforms that we have planned and will implement from January. There is a need for centers like this, focused on intermediate care, which have a direct connection with general medicine, in order not to have direct recourse to the reference hospitals. GPs, nurses and digital technicians together to streamline the path of care. The Fimmg of Fermo in this was a forerunner on a national level. Our regional administration is very focused on health, as evidenced by the increase in funded scholarships that will allow medical turn-over in the coming years. Furthermore, it is important to underline how centers like these can educate the patient in medical terms ».

Dr. Paolo Misericordia, provincial secretary of Fermo Fimmg then continues: «We work continuously. The importance of this project lies in cooperation. We support all the other structures in the hospital. As Fimmg we take a leap forward because we regain possession of the management of healthcare in the area ».

The comment of the president Francesco Acquaroli came to close: «We have always talked about the need to be able to connect the territory in the hospital healthcare circuit. This structure represents health that starts from the territory. It is useful in overcoming the emergency room bottleneck. It is an indispensable filter action that the health system must have. This is only possible thanks to the meeting between general practitioners and hospitals. The general objective is therefore to return to the territory. Obviously Sant’Elpidio a Mare is only a starting point, in this sense, accompanied by the increase in scholarships that we have financed. I am very pleased that the intentions we had two years ago to settle here become reality ».

