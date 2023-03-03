Despite the many doctors who have fallen with Covid, the Fismu denounces, the Regions and the Government humiliate family medicine and the MMGs are subjected to checks by the Nas, tabloid investigations without having resources and reforms: “If you dismantle family medicine and the territory, it disappears the front office of public health”

In recent weeks, the Italian Federation of Union Doctors-Fismu has made repeated appeals to the Government and Regions to give a strong signal of a change of course for Italian public health and, in particular, for local and family medicine.

“A calendar is urgently awaited that opens the season of national agreements in general medicine – he underlines Francis Esposito, Fismu national secretary – a strong signal for a change of course in terms of resources and comparison with the category. The country is asking for it and it is urgently needed for our public health ”.

“Instead – he continues – we are confronted every day with the lack of personnel, precariousness and temporary contracts, doctors on payroll or ‘imported’ from abroad, but above all with an unstoppable process of privatization of the NHS at a regional level, both in hospital as in the area. There are few positive and concrete gestures on the part of the Regions and the Government and at the same time we are witnessing recurring journalistic inquiries (or interviews) on some media that badly describe the activity of local doctors and a few months ago NAS checks on alleged irregularities of our clinics.

“It is clear – concludes Esposito – that the doctors who are victims of the covid pandemic have already been forgotten. Thus, in a combination of inaction and demolition of the image of doctors, the field opens up to a suspicion on the ill-concealed interests of those who want to privatize the NHS. Let me be clear: if family and local medicine is dismantled, the public health front office for citizens will disappear and it will be the end of the public and universal service”.

