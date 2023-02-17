Home Health General medicine. Fimmg mobilization to solicit Mmg 2023/26 tender. Schembri: “There are almost 2 million citizens without a doctor”
General medicine. Fimmg mobilization to solicit Mmg 2023/26 tender. Schembri: "There are almost 2 million citizens without a doctor"

General medicine. Fimmg mobilization to solicit Mmg 2023/26 tender. Schembri: "There are almost 2 million citizens without a doctor"

“In this way, almost 3,000 new doctors in training would be available, ready immediately to take on conventional tasks during the course as envisaged by job training, thus freeing up new resources in the area that would immediately guarantee the territorial assistance discovered to date, in support of the our National Health Service”, explains the national secretary of Fimmg Training Erika Schembri.

In recent days, the Fimmg Regional Secretaries together with their respective Fimmg Training Coordinators have sent their Health Departments a reminder via Pec for the 2023/26 competition notice.

As the National Secretary of the Training sector explains, Erika Schembri, “the publication of the notice of competition is required by law by 28 February of the same year, but due to continuous postponements we have arrived at an accumulated delay of over a year. Given the current situation of shortage of doctors in the area, it is no longer conceivable to continue to justify this latency, so we have asked all the Regions to communicate the necessary needs to the Ministry of Health as soon as possible in order to be able to communicate the breakdown of funding and therefore give the go-ahead for the issuing of regional notices. In this way, almost 3,000 new doctors in training would be available, ready immediately to take on conventional tasks during the course as envisaged by job training, thus freeing up new resources in the area that would immediately guarantee the territorial assistance discovered up to now, in support of our National Health Service.”

See also  Alzheimer's, this is how the sentinel protein that triggers the disease works

February 17, 2023
