A symbolic gesture will be implemented on Thursday, December 15, to draw the attention of politics to the activities of family doctors, “companies in all respects”. A protest “without resorting to more radical systems which – underlines the Fimmg of Padua -, in this moment of peak seasonal flu and recrudescence of the pandemic, they would be against the sense of responsibility towards the assisted citizens that has always characterized this profession “.

13 DIC – “Once again family medicine is ignored in the provisions under discussion in support of businesses and professional studios to make up for the costs of expensive energy and inflation: in addition to being “forgotten” in the decrees dedicated to the refreshment of public employees – for which a one-off indemnity has been envisaged for 2023 as an advance on the next contract equal to 1.5% of the salary – family medicine, once again, has also been excluded from the provisions of the so-called. DL Aid quater in favor of businesses”. For these reasons, the doctors have decided to protest with a symbolic gesture: they will hold their clinics by candlelight, according to the motto chosen for the protest: “We are at the flickering light, let’s intervene before general medicine goes out and with it the NHS”.

“The family doctor – recalls the Fimmg of Padua in a note – he is to all intents and purposes a contracted freelancer, similar to a small business; and as such, all the costs of managing his professional studio are his responsibility, including the presence of administrative and nursing staff. It is therefore not clear why these companies are excluded from the measures that provide for concessions since, unlike other professionals who operate with VAT numbers and with management costs at their own expense, the general practitioner cannot adjust the rates of own services at the costs incurred since it is a public service regulated by an agreement – which is still in 2018 – with the National Health Service”.

For these reasons the Fimmg of the province of Padua, and its 665 clinics of general medicine located throughout the area, will give a signal to all the local and national political forces that are currently discussing the next budget law. From Rome the candles purchased by the national Fimmg are arriving in all the adhering provinces throughout Italy to join this joint action to raise awareness of politics.

A sort of “energy strike” to underline the critical conditions in which the family doctors of Padua work, “without resorting to more radical protest systems which, in this moment of peak seasonal flu and resurgence of the pandemic, would be against the sense of responsibility towards the assisted citizens which has always characterized this profession” underlines the Fimmg of Padua.

“We are at a flicker – commented the national deputy secretary Fimmg, Domenico Maria Crisara –. We therefore wish to intervene before general medicine shuts down and with it the NHS. This wishes to be a symbolic action of the beginning of a protest path for the lack of responses to our increasingly struggling category from the point of view of workloads, bureaucratic commitment and the lack of economic refreshments. It is simply a first sign given that, given the sense of responsibility towards citizens that distinguishes Fimmg, there is a desire to leave open channels of discussion with the regions and the government which at the moment appear feasible. But it is a unitary and common signal to which all our provincial and regional realities adhere”.

December 13, 2022

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Regions and Asl

