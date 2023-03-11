Home Health General medicine. Meeting between Snami and Schillaci: “No more bureaucracy and training courses become specialities”
Health

by admin
President Testa to the Minister of Health: “A collaboration with the institutions began today to try to remedy an emergency situation of general medicine which has become unattractive for new doctors”.

10 MAR

Today in the capital the leader of the autonomous trade union, angel head, national president of Snami, met the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaci, to explain to him what the grassroots and union leaders have developed as a snapshot of the serious situation of the Italian health system and what the possible solutions may be in the immediate and long term.

“Ours was a cordial discussion – says Angelo Testa – and my requests were detailed and firm. We have focused our attention on Snami requests:

1) DEBUROCRATIZATION

It is a priority in order to let the Doctors breathe submerged by a useless and mixed bureaucracy of tasks that should often belong to other figures, administrative and in the medical sector.

2) FIRST THREE DAYS OF ILLNESS

It is urgent that the first three days of illness be self-certified by the patient. One less bureaucratic step in which the patient happens to “tell” to his doctor about minimal, mostly non-objectifiable ailments.

3) THE COURSE OF GENERAL MEDICINE MUST BECOME A SPECIALTY

To have equal economic dignity with the other medical specialties and the temporal synchrony with the start of the courses.

4) COMMUNITY HOUSES

In our opinion they should be designed so as not to become empty containers and cathedrals in the desert and how they should be integrated into a system in which the doctor continues to work in his office to prevent the capillarity of assistance from being lost.

“A collaboration with the institutions began today – concludes Angelo Testa – to try to remedy an emergency situation of general medicine which has become unattractive for new doctors, in which those who are left “run away” to the first pension window or even sector changes, poorly paid doctors and with an increase in production costs, who cannot get sick because without substitutes who can give a minimum of respite to continuous and non-stop work, no longer humane and bearable.

March 10, 2023
© breaking latest news


