The provisional rankings of the regional call for the assignment to general practitioners of the vacant seats of 2021 have been published in the ares praetorian register. positions available throughout the island: 112 in the territory of the ASL of Cagliari; 59 in the ASL of Sassari; 45 in the Nuoro ASL; 36 in the ASL of Oristano; 25 in the Sulcis local health authority; 24 in the Gallura local health authority; 24 in the ASL of Medio Campidano; 9 in the Ogliastra ASL.

The doctors included in the ranking will now have 15 days to submit any requests for re-examination of their position, after which the final rankings will be published and then the assignment of positions in the banned offices will be assigned.

“To draw up a balance sheet, we await the conclusion of the process and the actual assignment of the offices. We count, thanks to the important agreement reached for disadvantaged and very disadvantaged locations, to give an answer above all to those Municipalities that chronically struggle to find doctors willing to fill positions “, declared the regional health councilor, Mario Nieddu.

It is difficult to recover, however, years of inertia in the island’s primary care, as confirmed, in particular, by the blocking of the general medicine rankings recorded during the last Giunta Pigliaru (stop on which the “goldfish” of the island’s center-left must have lost memory). A reality in fact recalled today by the councilor Mario Nieddu: “We have put in place every tool at our disposal, making up for the serious delays on tenders accumulated over time. I remember that in 2019, at the beginning of the current legislature, the vacant seats from 2014 to 2017 were not yet assigned. We recovered the previous one and banned the seats of 2018, 2019, 2020, in full pandemic, and now 2021 “.

A new phase, it would seem, for the management of primary care in the island, decidedly opened by Covid-19, on which, however, an atavistic (but irrepressible) political opportunism continues to weigh – how can we forget the numerous health reforms approved for the sake of building one’s own political-health fiefdom with the excuse “of rationalizing spending” or “the proximity of health services to citizens” – not to mention the evident professional incapacity of the main players on the scene regional politician.

In fact, can we ever rely on the skills of councilors who, until entering the Regional Council, declared income from unemployed (or almost) in such a complex sector as the health sector? A reflection, the latter, which could easily be declined on any specificity of the socio-economic community of the island. Therefore, the legislative content produced during the last regional legislature should not be surprising.