The candidate for the presidency of Lombardy asks the minister to “pull the text out of the drawer” on general practitioners “and get it approved in the Council of Ministers, which is the fundamental point for having community homes fully operational”. Scotti (Fimmg): “Those who are candidates to govern a region should ask themselves what the Regions can do immediately and leave the choice of policies for territorial reform to the competences of those in government”.

11 GEN – “I ask the current Minister of Health“, Horace Schillaci, “to pull the text” of the reform on general medicine out of the drawer “and get it approved by the Council of Ministers, which is the fundamental point for having community homes fully operational”. These are the words of the civic candidate for the presidency of the Lombardy Region , Letizia Moratti, pronounced during the event `Towards the regional´ organized by `Direzione Nord´ at the Palazzo delle Stelline in Milan and filmed by the LaPresse news agency.

On the subject of community matters, Moratti said, “I found a situation of territorial health that needed to be strengthened. Lombardy is an excellence in hospital healthcare, very weak in territorial healthcare. I got a law approved with certain resources and certain times, which must complete its course in 2024″.

For the national secretary of Fimmg, Silvestro Scotti, however “Dr. Moratti’s goal is to implement a healthcare reform in the Lombardy region that is absolutely unfeasible because it starts from the wrong assumption, i.e. from an attempt to remove general practitioners from the territories and concentrate them in large empty houses that she doesn’t know how to fill, what also demonstrated by the survey of more than 1600 mmg proposed by Simg which finds almost all against the so-called Moratti reform. We prefer – continues Scotti – that Minister Schillaci has in his drawer solutions resulting from a serious confrontation with the parties and shared in the interest of the citizen, rather than provisions born of party needs absolutely inconsistent with the needs of evolution and reorganization of general medicine. Proposals those of Letizia Moratti clearly unsustainable in a system that still survives thanks to the dedication and sacrifice of a category, that of family doctors, reduced to a flicker in terms of human and economic resources “.

“The attention that the Minister immediately showed in listening to our proposals on territorial reform – continues Scotti – does not correspond to the wait-and-see and plaster attitude of the Regions which do not seem ready even to present the guidelines necessary for the renewal contractual 2019-2021, maintaining general medicine in an outdated regulatory framework and determining the de facto inapplicability of a reform whose contents, defined by the PNRR, find neither contractual basis nor indispensable resources for their implementation”.

“After more than a year that Letizia Moratti and other politicians have dedicated to discussing the legal status of our category – the national secretary of Fimmg presses – we are still waiting to be able to use the 235 million euros destined from 2019 to diagnostic tools Tier 1, locked in regional coffers. Making these resources available to family doctors would help, among other things, to improve the age-old problem of waiting lists and overcrowding in emergency departments, on which instead rivers of words proliferate in the absence of an alternative strategy”.

“It is necessary – concludes Scotti – an analysis of the objective difficulties demonstrated by the regions regardless of political colors, a serious reflection on the models of competence to be adopted and consequently a sharing of the choices that can really serve the country to revive the National Health Service . We want to return to hope for lasting and universal sustainability for the benefit of all citizens, including that majority of the population who will not be able to access community homes but who will continue to need real proximity assistance and their own family doctor “.

January 11, 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Regions and Asl

